Pick up a Lenovo Legion 5 for Only $899: Real Deals

If you've been scouring the internet looking for the best gaming PCs and laptops, you might have seen this great deal on an RTX 3060-powered gaming desktop from Lenovo. Available at Best Buy, the AMD CPU variant of Lenovo's Legion 5 desktop gaming PC is on sale for only $899 (opens in new tab). Packed into the chassis of this desktop PC is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU to help power you through all the latest games, and maybe even get a little work done on it too.

One of the best bang-for-buck CPUs, the Intel Core i3-13100 is down to $109 (opens in new tab) also at Best Buy. If you're looking to build a capable budget PC, then this quad-core CPU is a good starting point, especially at this price.

Want to pick up an RGB mechanical keyboard with all the bling but not the high price tag? Then take a peek at the HyperX Alloy Origins keyboard featuring Red Switches (opens in new tab)— now only $53 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. We've reviewed the HyperX Alloy Origins and liked its styling and feel. We noted its higher price at the time of launch, but at this reduced price it's a great value keyboard.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Desktop PC: now $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $1,399)

The Legion Tower 5 from Lenovo is a gaming desktop with a selection of different hardware configurations. This model contains an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 CPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 3060 graphics card, and a 256GB SSD with a 1TB HDD for extra storage.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i3-13100: now $109 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $149)

This wallet-friendly quad-core CPU has a base frequency of 3.4GHz and a turbo frequency of 4.5GHz, as well as an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 730. The 13400F fits an LGA 1700 processor socket.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Alloy Origins (Red Switch): now $53 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $109)

For those looking for a great value addition to their gaming setup, the HyperX Alloy features a full-sized form factor, bright RGB keys with a HyperX Red switch

that's responsive and tactile, and an intuitive software package for advanced customization.

(opens in new tab) Asus RoG Zephyrus G14: now $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $1,649)

The RoG Zephyrus has a 14-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) 120Hz screen that is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i5-13400F: now $184 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $214)

Intel's Core i5-13400F features 10 cores, 6 P-cores, and 4 E-cores. The base frequency of this CPU is 2.5GHz with a turbo frequency of 4.6GHz. The 13400F fits an LGA 1700 processor socket.

