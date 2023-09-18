Pick up an MSI Gaming Laptop for Under $700: Real Deals

Although not going to set any records for the highest frame rates, or even transform your opinions on ray-tracing, if you're looking for something affordable to play your games on that isn't going to require a mortgage, then these laptops could be for you. Today we have two affordable gaming laptops that are both under $1000.

The MSI Bravo 15 is on sale for $699 at Best Buy which saves you $200 off the MSRP. It has a screen size of just over 15 inches and a full-HD resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate. Not only that but the laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU and AMD Radeon RX 6550M GPU, and a respectable 16GB of RAM. This is one of the better laptops I've seen for such a low price.

Another Best Buy offering and also only $100 more than the previous laptop, the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) on sale for $799. This laptop usually retails for $999 and at this lower price, you're still getting some of the latest generation of CPUs and GPUs. Inside the 2023 model of the Aorus 15 is an Intel Core i5-13500H processor and Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card.

Now for a desktop PC, we have the powerful prebuilt gaming PC from NZXT. The NZXT Player: Three PC is now $2,399 after having $100 knocked off of its sale price. Inside the NZXT H7 Flow case are an Intel Core i7-13700KF, RTX 4070 Ti, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 750-watt PSU.

See below for more of today's deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

MSI Bravo 15 Gaming Laptop: now $699 at Best Buy (was $899)

A budget gaming laptop for under $700, the MSI Bravo 15 offers a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate that is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU and AMD Radeon RX 6550M GPU. Other specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD.



(Model - BRAVO15B7001)

Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023): now $799 at Best Buy (was $999)

This gaming laptop is packed with the latest components but priced respectfully for a budget-oriented gaming experience. With a 15.6-inch FHD panel and graphics provided by an RTX 4050 GPU, the Aorus 15 also includes 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5-13500H, and 512GB of storage. (Model - BMF-52US383SH)

NZXT Player Three Gaming PC: now $2,399 at NZXT (was $2,499)

The Player: Three from NZXT is a prebuilt gaming PC using the best NZXT components mixed with named brand PC parts. The build features an Intel Core i7-13700KF, RTX 4070 Ti, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 750-watt PSU. All these parts are packed into the NZXT H7 Flow PC case.

Corsair K70 PRO Mini Wireless 60%: now $119 at Amazon (was $179)

This small-footprint gaming keyboard has a 60% QWERTY, NA layout, with hot-swappable switch ports - so you can change or choose different mechanical switch types. Included with the board are Cherry MX Red switches. The keyboard has an aluminum frame, PBT double-shot keycaps, and superfast low-latency wireless connectivity.

Inland PLA Plus 3D Printer Filament: now $12 at Amazon (was $15)

These are 1KG spools of printer filament with a 1.75mm filament diameter. PLA+ is less brittle than standard PLA, so it should improve your prints' toughness and layer adherence when creating.

Looking for more deals?