Pick Up Samsung's 980 Pro 1TB SSD For Just $79: Real Deals

With a mix of new Gen 5 SSDs slowly trickling out on the market and many more to come in the next year, the price of Gen 4 drives has been recently dropping consistently. That is fantastic news for those on current Gen 4 platforms who are looking for an upgrade or extra storage but have no intention of upgrading to Gen 5 anytime soon.

The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD is only $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)— that's the lowest price we've seen for this SSD according to Camelizer. This fast drive offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps which is great for fast load times in gaming, or for hosting a speedy operating system and is one of the best SSDs on the market.

The XPS Desktop has dropped a further $100 to just $1,099 (opens in new tab) at Dell. This desktop computer has some great components for gaming inside that include a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. At this price, the Dell XPS Desktop is getting close to being a great option for a gaming PC under $1,000.

If you don't own a gaming console or aren't already using an Xbox or PlayStation controller, then other 3rd-party peripheral options like this Logitech G F310 gamepad for $14 (opens in new tab) are worth considering. Connecting via USB and with a very familiar layout that includes a D-pad, twin analog sticks, and 10 programmable buttons, the Logitech G F310 offers real bang for the buck at this price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $229)

Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS Desktop: now $1,099 at Dell (opens in new tab) (was $1,649)

This Dell XPS Desktop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 16GB of DDR5 (4400MHz) RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD for boot, with a 1TB (7200RPM) HDD.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G F310 Gamepad Controller: now $14 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) (was $19)

A cross between an Xbox Controller and a PlayStation controller, the Logitech G F310 has 10 programmable buttons that include shoulder and trigger buttons, L3/R3 on the analog sticks, and the traditional Xbox button layout. 8-way D-pad and start/select buttons are also included on this wireless USB controller.

(opens in new tab) ASRock Radeon RX 6700 XT Challender D GPU: now $344 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $359)

This card has 12GB of GDDR6 RAM and a max boost clock of 2,581 MHz. It comes with a free game bundle.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 7 5700X CPU: now $183 at Newegg (opens in new tab) with promo code (was $299)

This eight-core 16-thread processor has a 4.6 GHz boost clock and is worth considering at $177, particularly for Ryzen owners with older systems. This chip comes with support for overclocking and PCIe 4.0. Use code SWSCQ2A33 for a $25 discount.

