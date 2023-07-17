Pick up This Hi-Res Acer Gaming Monitor for Only $215: Real Deals

A large IPS screen that has a 31.5-inch panel with a WQHD resolution and speedy 170Hz refresh rate is on sale. The Acer Nitro RG321QU Pbiipx is just $215 on Woot at the moment which is significantly cheaper than I can find this monitor anywhere else online in a brand new condition.

One of the fastest and best SSD that we've reviewed, the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB with Heatsink is only $159. This is already a great SSD for a high-spec gaming machine but with an included heatsink this Samsung 990 Pro can also slot straight into a PlayStation 5.

An older drive that's still a great pick for a budget build, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB SSD is only $49 and a superb upgrade for your laptop or PC.

See below for more deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Acer Nitro RG321QU Pbiipx: now $215 at Woot (was $359)

A great price on a large 31.5-Inch WQHD IPS gaming monitor with a superfast 1ms response rate and the ability to hit 170Hz refresh rate when in overclock mode..

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD with Heatsink: now $159 at B&H Photo (was $239)

The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD you can get, the Samsung 990 Pro offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, along with 1.4 and 1.55 million IOPS. See our Samsung 990 Pro Review for more details.



Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB SSD: now $49 at Amazon (was $59)

This popular, Editor's Choice NVMe SSD is at an all-time low price. The Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB capacity promises 3,500 MBps reads and 3,300 MBps writes, along with 600 TBW of endurance.

MetallicGear Neo Mini V2 Series Mini-ITX Case: now $29 at Newegg after rebate (was $69)

This mini ITX case has a compact design with integrated RGB lighting and room for full-size hardware. The PSU is top-loaded into the case and there is room for an AIO liquid cooling solution with a radiator no bigger than 280mm.

Logitech MX Keys Mini for Business: now $69 at Lenovo (was $109)

A wireless productivity keyboard with a small footprint still keeps all your essential keyboard shortcuts minus the Numpad. Long battery life of 10 days, with up to 5 months of operation on BlueTooth with the backlighting turned off.

Looking for more deals?