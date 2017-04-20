The PowerColor Red Dragon RX 550 Graphics Card Rides

Tul announced the new PowerColor Red Dragon RX 550 graphics card to fill out its lineup of AMD RX 500 series products.

Besides its draconian name, the PowerColor Red Dragon RX 550 features 2GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 1,750MHz with an engine clock of 1,190MHz. That's predictably slower than the RX 580 cards Tul announced alongside the new RX 500 series, but with an $80 price tag on Newegg, the PowerColor Red Dragon RX 550 is clearly meant for budget gamers and mainstream consumers who might not miss the better specs.

So far the PowerColor Red Dragon RX 550's primary competition appears to be Sapphire's Pulse Radeon RX 550. Sapphire's card has a slight edge--it's available with 4GB of memory and has a higher boost clock of 1,206MHz--but the cards are practically identical otherwise. Tul's card actually pulls ahead in maximum resolution, with a high of 4096 x 2160 to the Sapphire card's 3840 x 2160, although we'd be hard pressed to spot the bump.

You can learn more about the PowerColor Red Dragon RX 550 from Tul's website. Or you can find out more about its competition from Sapphire and check out our reviews of the RX 570 and RX 580 to discover more about AMD's refreshed Polaris-based graphics cards.