Prime Day Cuts $50 off Razer’s Award-Winning Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Sometimes you want to cut the cord off your favorite gaming peripheral, but nothing else. The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is a good candidate for anyone seeking a full-sized mechanical keyboard experience without wires. Better yet, it’s currently on sale for $180 for Prime Day.

The BlackWidow V3 Pro typically goes for $230, so this $50 Prime Day discount is welcomed. No, the keyboard isn’t cheap per se, but you get a lot for the price, including advanced per-key programmability and RGB, a lavish, plush wrist rest, doubleshot ABS plastic keycaps and the ability to connect via a 2.4 GHz dongle, Bluetooth (up to three PCs) and an included USB-C cable.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro: was $230, now $180 @ Amazon

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is our favorite wireless gaming keyboard. It offers robust software with extensive programmability and an excellent gaming and typing experience, thanks to full-sized, premium mechanical switches. View Deal

In our Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro review , the keyboard earned a 4.5 out of stars, thanks to premium features like a multi-function dial and other media keys and keycaps that fought smudges pretty well for ABS plastic. The keyboard landed on both our Best Gaming Keyboards and Best Wireless Keyboards pages, showing its versatility,

You don't get macro keys, and you’ll want to plug it in at around 3% battery to avoid some wonky behavior. But if you’re looking for a high-end wireless experience but don’t want to move to low-profile switches, (like V3 Pro rival the Logitech G915 Lightspeed ), the BlackWidow V3 Pro will not leave you wanting. In fact, I’ve been using the keyboard as my go-to since reviewing it in September -- albeit with upgraded keycaps.

