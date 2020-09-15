Get a Radeon RX 5600 XT for $100 Less Than an RTX 2060

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3000 series is right around the corner, and while we’ve already written about how its lower-than-expected pricing is impacting older Nvidia GPUs , AMD cards don’t seem to be immune to price drops either. Take the MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT, which offers similar performance to the Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 and is now only $220 on Newegg (with promo code EMCDRGK36 and after a $20 rebate).



The Radeon RX 5600 XT came out earlier this year for a starting price of $280. At 36 CUs and with 6GB of GDDR6 memory, it’s meant to support high-end FHD and entry-level 1440p gaming. The particular model that Newegg has on sale comes from MSI, has a max boost frequency of 1.62 GHz and connects over PCIe 4.0. It also has two fans, one HDMI 2.0 port and three DisplayPort 1.4 connections.

MSI Radeon RX 5600 XT: was $289.99 now $219.99 @ Newegg



