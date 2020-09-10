RTX 2060 Acer Gaming Laptop Falls to $1,050

Everyone's talking about the upcoming RTX 30-series graphics cards, but that doesn't mean there isn't still fun to be had with Turing. In the mobile space, we're even seeing RTX 20-series gaming laptops get cheaper of late. Take the Acer Nitro 5, a 17.3-inch laptop on sale packed with an RTX 2060 and on sale at Walmart for $1,049.99 (down from $1,399.99).



The Nitro 5 comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe-NVMe SSD. It also has a 1080p resolution IPS screen that supports up to a 144 Hz refresh rate.

The Intel Core i7-9750H is a last-gen CPU, and the RTX 2060 will soon be a last gen GPU, but both are still plenty relevant. And when you add on a high frame rate IPS display, that’s a lot of utility from a machine that’s just shy of the $1,000 mark.