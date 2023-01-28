Powerful New Raijintek Morpheus GPU Cooler Can't Tame RTX 4090 After All

Cooling specialist Raijintek has released its highly-anticipated new Morpheus 8069 fanless cooler for high-end graphics cards. Official specs suggest the cooler can be used with the best of the last-gen graphics cards, but despite its prior marketing, the new cooler doesn’t work with the newest high-end cards from either AMD (Radeon RX 7000 series) or Nvidia (GeForce RTX 40 series).



FanlessTech spotted the new passive cooling appendage in stock and available in Europe for €170 including VAT, which is €138 before VAT, equivalent to $150 in the US. The site asserts that the Morpheus 8069 will be available globally in the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Raijintek)

We last reported on the Raijintek Morpheus 8069 in its pre-launch teaser stages. Now the product is fully detailed on the firm’s official product pages, and there appear to have been a few spec changes. Previously we understood it could be used with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards, as was indicated by the product promo slide below, though it would perhaps have needed one or two fans strapped on. However, Raijintek rules out RTX 4090 (450W TDP) compatibility in this final shipping release version.

(Image credit: Raijintek)

According to the official product pages, the Morpheus 8069 is only compatible with the following GPUs; AMD Radeon RX 6700 / 6800 / 6900 / XT and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 / 3090 / Ti.



Some specs don’t mention RX 6700 as compatible, but others do. Also, it is interesting to see no mention of any refresh models, like the RX 6950 XT. Moreover, the company doesn’t seem to be able to decide whether the Morpheus 8069 is good enough to cool a 360W or 400W GPU. However, this disparity may reference the passive-to-active cooling necessary crossover zone. Or in other words, it may be feasible to use the Morpheus 8069 without the optional 2x 120mm fans up until 360W.

Some may be disappointed that this newest version of the Raijintek Morpheus isn’t listed as compatible with any latest-gen GPUs. With previous information suggesting it would be an option for RTX 4090 owners, green team followers could be forgiven for being particularly disappointed. On the other hand, Nvidia’s 450W flagship would always have been a challenge and require the optional twin fan install to be worthwhile, so perhaps it isn’t such a loss.

The finalized confirmed specs of the Raijintek Morpheus 8069 are as follows:

400W cooling capacity

12x 6mm copper heatpipes

129x aluminum fins

Mirror polished CPU contact base

Fully black coated components

Heat sinks provided for contact with memory and VRMs

Support for up to 2x 120mm fans for active cooling boost

254×110×44mm

595g weight, heatsink only

(Image credit: Raijintek)

The European retailer already selling the Morpheus 8069 suggests buying the device alongside a pair of Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM chromax.black fans, and adding some Noctua NT-H2 thermal paste to the order. Raijintek is, of course, pitching the use of its own fan designs, should your system need them to aid with GPU cooling.