Raijintek Teases GeForce RTX 4090-Compatible Fanless Cooler

FanlessTech has published the first images of Raijintek's upcoming Morpheus 8069 fanless cooler for high-end graphics cards. Specifically, it is compatible with AMD's Radeon RX 6700/6800/6900, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080/3090, and even Nvidia's current flagship GeForce RTX 4090.

The Raijintek Morpheus 8069 can dissipate up to 360W passively (provided that there are decent and properly adjusted airflows inside the chassis) and considerably more when equipped with a few fans. 360W is enough to cool down some of the best graphics cards around, such as AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti working at stock clocks. However, for the top-of-the-range GeForce RTX 4090, one will need to add a couple of 120-mm fans to the cooling system.

Raijintek's new Morpheus 8069 resembles its predecessor, the Morpheus 8057, down to small details. However, it has a different mounting mechanism to gain compatibility with the latest graphics cards. In addition, the cooling system features a nickel-plated copper base, 12 6-mm heat pipes, and 129 aluminum fins. It weighs 515 grams without the optional 120-mm coolers, but with a couple of Raijintek's 120-mm fans (at ~100 grams per unit), the weight increases to around 715 grams. But it's still below the weight of most stock coolers used for high-end graphics cards today.

In addition to the cooler itself, thermal pads, screws, washers, mounting frames, and brackets for fans, the Morpheus 8069 bundle will also include copper heatsinks for voltage regulating modules of reference AMD Radeon RX 6700/6800/6900 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080/3090/4090 graphics boards. Meanwhile, images (see the gallery below the story) containing a backplate with a non-Raijintek brand imply that the company might not include a backplate in the package.

Historically, Raijintek was among the companies focused primarily on fanless (passive) cooling solutions. However, as CPUs and GPUs gained power consumption and increased heat dissipation in recent years, the manufacturer expanded its lineup with traditional air coolers and all-in-one liquid cooling systems. Nonetheless, Raijintek clearly remembers its roots, and the Morpheus 8069 is an excellent example.

It remains to be seen whether the Morpheus 8069 will be able to cool down Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 without fans as well as AMD's forthcoming Radeon RX 7000-series boards passively, but at least the unit can be used with existing graphics boards. Even a quiet GeForce RTX 3090 sounds seems alluring.

Raijintek plans to formally introduce the Morpheus 8069 on November 1. There is no word on the pricing of the upcoming passive cooler for modern graphics cards, but its predecessor (for AMD's Radeon RX 5000 and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2000-series) sells at Amazon for $105 (opens in new tab).