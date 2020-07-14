Razer's Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Is Half off (and Other Razer Sales)

Want to update your gaming peripherals but don't have a lot of money to spend on your new dream? Lucky for you, Amazon’s having a one-day Razer sale . For today only, that gives you access to some of the best gaming mice and best gaming keyboards for up to half-off. That includes the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL Mechanical Keyboard for $69.99 , down from $139.99.



Your wrists will appreciate the BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL's included wrist rest. As for features, the TE Chroma v2 TKL has full per-key RGB lighting, 10-key rollover, fully programmable keys and your choice of Razer green or Razer yellow switches (you can also get it with Razer orange switches). As its title suggests, this keyboard lacks a tenkey, which could be a pro or con depending on your tastes.

If you’re willing to spend a little more money, you can also upgrade to the Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard, which is currently on sale for $102.99 (down from $169.99). This keyboard includes all the same features as the TE Chroma v2 TKL, plus a tenkey, dedicated media keys and 5 profiles of onboard memory.



Amazon’s deals for today also include popular mice like the Basilisk X HyperSpeed for $45 and even niche gear, like the Tartarus keypad.Those looking for the best gaming microphone on budget can take a look at streaming equipment like the Razer Seiren Emote.



Check out Amazon’s full list of Razer deals here .