Razer Shaves $500 Off Blade Pro

Our favorite splurge gaming laptop, the Razer Blade Pro, is now $500 off direct from the manufacturer on Cyber Monday. That shaves it down from $2,299.99 to $1,799.99.

The model on sale has a GTX 1060, 256GB SSD, 2TB HDD, Core i7-7820HK CPU and 16GB of RAM. If you prefer the more expensive model, which has a 4K screen and 32GB of RAM, that's also $500 off the $3,499 price.

We like this laptop because of its style and power, though it's possible that this deal is making way for an upgraded version of the laptop, which hasn't seen an upgrade in a while.

