Razer Blade Stealth Gets Sleeker Than Ever

Razer has completely redesigned its ultraportable, the Razer Blade Stealth, with a sleek look, thinner bezels and dedicated graphics. It’s available today and starts at $1,399 in the U.S. and Canada. It will come “soon” to the UK, other parts of Europe, Australia and Asia.

CPU Intel Core i7-8565U GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 / Nvidia GeForce MX150 (25W) 4GB GDDR5 RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz Storage Up to 512GB PCIe M.2 (GPU model) / 256GB M.2 SATA (base model) Display 13.3 inches, 1920 x 1080 or 4K Battery Life 53.1Wh Up to 13 hours (base model) Ports Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-C, 2x USB 3.1 Type-A, Headphone jack Dimensions 12 x 8.3 x 9.6 inches / 304.6 x 210 x 14.8 millimeters Weight 2.8 pounds / 1.3 kg Starting Price $1,399

The new look echoes what we’ve seen on the standard Razer Blade, with squared off edges and a flat, unibody, matte black frame. Perhaps my favorite design element is that the tri-headed snake logo is now black-on-black, making it less ostentatious than before. Additionally, the bezel is far thinner at just 4.9 millimeters, though there’s still room for an infrared camera that supports Windows Hello. During a brief hands-on, I appreciated the sleeker design, especially because Razer’s typical green logo can stand out a bit too much on its own.

Razer’s new laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-8565U CPU, but there will be two graphics options. You can stick with integrated graphics, or, for the first time, get discrete graphics in the form of a 25W Nvidia GeForce MX150 with 4GB GDDR5.

The keyboard supports Razer Chroma RGB lighting in a single-zone. A Razer representative suggested that the lack of multiple zones is one of the features that would help improve battery life.

According to Razer, the new Stealth and its 53.1Wh battery will last up to 13 hours on a charge on the base model (without the discrete graphics). That would be a feat, as battery life has been a flaw on previous models. That’s more likely on the FHD option, rather than the 4K touch display.

We look forward to seeing what kind of strides Razer’s latest ultraportable have made when it shows up on our test bench.