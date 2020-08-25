Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard Drops to $90

One thing I’ve had to do while working from home is find compromise between gaming gear and work gear. Before the pandemic, I was used to using a Cherry MX Red keyboard at home. But now that I’m doing my daily work on it, I yearn for something more comfortable during extended typing sessions. Enter the Razer Huntsman, which is currently on sale at Amazon for $89.99 (down from $150).

In our Razer Huntsman review, we praised Razer's purple optical mechanical switches that actuate quickly like a Red switch, but also have the stability and clicky feeling of something like a Cherry MX Blue. That makes it a perfect compromise that keeps me from needing to swap keyboards when clocking in and out. Specifically, the Huntsman’s keys actuate at 1.55mm, require 45g of actuation force and have a light and clicky feeling when pressed. When combined with the Huntsman’s per-key RGB, 10-key rollover anti-ghosting and onboard storage you get a flexible keyboard that fits a lot of use cases.



Razer Huntsman: was $149.99, now $89.99 at Amazon

The Razer Huntsman mechanical keyboard is a unique keyboard that uses light to actuate its switches. When you press a key down on the Huntsman, it obscures an optical beam, which lets the keyboard know to enter your input. The end result is a clicky, steady typing experience. View Deal

The Razer Huntsman is on our Best Gaming Keyboards list, partially because of the great value it offers over the Razer Huntsman Elite with the same switches. If you can go without the media keys or fancy RGB wrist rest, the Huntsman is the best value in Razer's lineup of keyboards with optical switches.