Razer's Seiren X Microphone has Been Discounted by 40% This Black Friday

Whether you’re a streamer, gamer, creator, or just have a Skype call once in a while, most people can get good use out of a decent microphone. Although it’s not the top-tier model, Razer’s Seiren X is currently on sale this Black Friday on Amazon for $59.99, whereas it normally retails for $100.

Razer’s Seiren X comes with a frequency response of 20 Hz through 20 kHz, and it can pick up sounds across a narrow pickup pattern to ensure no unwanted noises are recorded. It plus into a USB port, so having a good sound card to use to its best potential isn’t a requirement at all.

Razer Seiren X USB Microphone: Was $100, Now $60

This USB Microphone is an ideal microphone for those looking to bump up their voice quality, and with today's Black Friday deal you can do that for quite a decent price.

The build quality of these microphones is also known to be excellent, coming with a black anodized aluminum housing. The base comes with vibration absorbing fabric and the main unit has a hidden built-in schock absorber, so unless you slam your desk really hard while typing, it shouldn’t pick up too many loud thuds.

(Image credit: Razer)

It also comes with a built-in headphone jack, meaning you’ll be able to listen to your stream in real-time with zero latency.