Razer Updates A Classic With Naga Hex V2 Gaming Mouse (Updated)

Update, 6/15/2016, 8:23 a.m. PDT: We corrected a line that initially said that Razer co-developed the mechanical switches with Omron. However, Razer didn't take part in the development process so Omron is the sole manufacturer for the switches.

For this year’s E3, Razer is coming out with just one peripheral, and it’s a redesigned version of an old mouse: The Naga Hex V2.

The mouse features 14 programmable buttons. On its side are seven buttons arranged in a circular pattern that use Omron mechanical switches.

It has a 16,000 DPI 5G laser sensor, which was also originally implemented in the Mamba mouse. You can adjust its sensitivity in one-DPI increments. Unsurprisingly, the mouse also has Razer Chroma lighting, so that you can add even more color to your gaming set up.

The mouse is available now, and it will cost you $79.99, which was the same price as the original Naga Hex device.

