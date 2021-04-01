Razer Spring Sale: up to $500 off Gaming Laptops, Headsets and More

When it comes to the best gaming laptops or PC gaming accessories, like the best gaming keyboards and the best gaming mice, Razer's name comes to mind, thanks to their premium designs, often durable construction and powerful specs.
Now, after what was a stacked St. Patrick’s Day of deals, the company is back with another huge range of discounts, courtesy of a massive spring sale.
Best Razer Laptop Deals
- Razer Blade Stealth 13 deals: from $1,599
- Razer Blade 15 deals: from $1,299
- Razer Blade 17 deals: from $2,299
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition: was $2,999, now $2,499 at Razer
This fully loaded Razer Blade 15 rocks a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, Nvidia GeForce 2080 Super Max-Q graphics with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, all working hard to make the most out of that 300Hz display up top. View Deal
Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,799, now $1,699 at Razer
Jump on the 11th Gen Intel bandwagon with a Core i7-1165G7 CPU, GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB GDDR6, 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD — all in a sleek, stylish frame that would make most ultrabooks blush.View Deal
Razer Blade Pro 17: just $2,299 at Razer
For an RTX 3060-armed, 17-inch gaming laptop from Razer, this is a seriously good price. The aforementioned laptop GPU comes with 6GB GDDR6 memory, an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and an upgradeable 512GB SSD.View Deal
Razer Gaming Monitor Deal
Razer Raptor 27: was $699.99, now $599.99 at Razer
Our pick for the best 144Hz gaming monitor even when it's not on sale, the Raptor 27 delivers a WQHD panel with a vivid 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR400. Motion is buttery smooth because of the 144Hz refresh rate with support for both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync for minimal screen tearing. See our Razer Raptor 27 review for benchmark results. View Deal
Best Razer Audio Deals
Razer Opus: was $199.99, now $149.99 at Razer
These are wireless THX-certified headphones for an immersive PC gaming experience that remains uninterrupted, thanks to active noise cancellation. The huge 40mm drivers deliver high-fidelity sound, for an ideal all-in-one solution for home.View Deal
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless: was $99.99, now $64.99 at Razer
These low-latency wireless earbuds are ideal for gaming on-the-go with custom-tuned 13mm drivers delivering a deep soundstage. View Deal
Best Razer Peripheral Deals
Razer Viper: was $79.99, now $59.99 at Razer
Tired of good gaming mice being purpose built for righties? So are we, that’s why we really like this ambidextrous Viper mouse. With a 69g lightweight design, Razer's 5G optical sensor, this is ideal for any enthusiast gamer. See our Razer Viper review for more. View Deal
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro: was $129.99, now $116.99 at Razer
This is our favorite wireless gaming mouse. It earns the title with long battery life and low latency. It offers a 120-hour life span on one charge and a reliable wireless dongle connection. Visit our Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro review for an in-depth look. View Deal
Razer BlackWidow: was $119.99, now $89.99 at Razer
Get 26% off this great mechanical gaming keyboard, featuring the tactile and clicky Razer Green switches, plenty of RGB customization and programmable buttons to get the competitive edge.View Deal
Razer Huntsman Tournament: was $129.99, now $103.99 at Razer
For the real pros out there, Razer’s Huntsman Tournament gaming keyboard is offers optical switches that can survive up to 100 million presses, alongside onboard memory to remember to key and RGB presets, this is an awesome option. Check out our Razer Huntsman Tournament review for the full scoop. View Deal