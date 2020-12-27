ROG Zephyrus G15 Gaming Laptop Over $200 Off at Amazon

Finding a good offer on a modern gaming machine is always a treat—this discount is for the ROG Zephyrus G15 2020 gaming laptop. Right now at Amazon, users can save over $200 on this high-spec gaming laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 2020 Laptop: was $1299, now $1049 at Amazon

This laptop has a recommended price of $1299. This offer provides a total savings of $250.View Deal

For a gaming laptop, this machine is definitely decked out with some capable specs. It has a 15.6-inch screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. For graphics, it uses a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU.

For processing, it uses an AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS CPU. It has 16GB of DDR4 and includes an internal 1TB SSD for storage. If you're looking for a gaming rig that can handle most major titles, this machine should get you off the ground.

