Rosewill Announces Cases, PSUs, Peripherals, PC Cooling

We paid a visit to Rosewill's booth at Computex and we noticed several new products including cases, PSUs, keyboards, mice and a new liquid cooler model.

CULLINAN

The Cullinan is a mid-ATX tower case featuring three tempered glass surfaces (side and front panels) and LED lighting. It supports up to E-ATX motherboards and it is equipped with a fan/LED controller. You can install a water cooling radiator either at its front, or on top (up to 360mm length). Given this case's features and specifications, the $110 MSRP looks pretty decent.

Rosewill CULLINAN Case Type Mid-ATX Tower Material Steel & Plastic & Tempered Glass Side Window Yes Drive Bays - Slots 7 Front Cover/Door Yes Motherboard Form Factors up to E-ATX I/O 2x USB 3.0 HD Audio Fans 3x 120mm Front 1x 120mm Rear 3x 120mm Top Fan/LED Controller Yes Liquid Cooling Support Top and Front Radiator support up to 360 mm Compatibity CPU Cooler: 180 mm GPU: 450 mm PSU: - MSRP $110

Raptor 22

The Raptor 22 features a slide-down front cover and it supports up to E-ATX motherboards. Triple radiators of 360mm length can be installed into this case at either the front or the top side. In addition, CPU coolers with increased height and very long graphics cards are both supported. Finally, the MSRP is set at $110.

We should also mention that the Raptor 22 has an easily detachable part on one of its side panels, which allows the effortless installation of HDDs and SSDs, without removing the whole side panel. This is a clever idea and we also liked the fact that this part of the side panel is secured in place with magnets, so it can be removed and installed again easily.

Rosewill Raptor 22 Case Type Mid-ATX Tower Material Steel & Plastic Side Window No Drive Bays - Slots 7 Front Cover/Door Yes Motherboard Form Factors up to E-ATX I/O 2x USB 3.0 2x USB 2.0 HD Audio Fans 3x 120mm Front 1x 120mm Rear 3x 120mm Top Fan/LED Controller No Liquid Cooling Support Top and Front Radiator support up to 360 mm Compatibity CPU Cooler: 190 mm GPU: 410 mm PSU: - MSRP $110

Himars

According to Rosewill the Himars case is ideal for the construction of a multi-HDD system, thanks to the easily accessible hot-swap drive bays. This mid-ATX case supports up to ATX-sized motherboards, along with 160mm max height CPU coolers, and up to 300mm length graphics cards. This is mostly a chassis for server systems where strong (and very long) graphics cards aren't necessary.

Rosewill Himars Case Type Mid-ATX Tower Material Steel & Plastic Side Window Yes Drive Bays Front HDD Hot-Swap Functionality Slots 7 Front Cover/Door Yes Motherboard Form Factors up to ATX I/O 2x USB 3.0 HD Audio Fans 3x 120mm Front 1x 120mm Rear 3x 120mm Top Fan/LED Controller No Liquid Cooling Support Top and Front Radiator support up to 360 mm Compatibity CPU Cooler: 160 mm GPU: 300 mm PSU: - MSRP $100

Nautilus

The Nautilus is another mid-ATX tower. It features a windowed side panel, LED fans and up to 240mm radiator support. This case can house ATX motherboards and graphics cards up to 360mm in length. Overall this is an affordable case for mainstream/mid-level systems.

Rosewill Nautilus Case Type Mid-ATX Tower Material Steel & Plastic Side Window Yes Drive Bays - Slots 7 Front Cover/Door No Motherboard Form Factors up to ATX I/O 2x USB 3.0 HD Audio Fans 2x Front 1x Rear 2x Top Fan/LED Controller No Liquid Cooling Support Top and Front Radiator support up to 240 mm Compatibity CPU Cooler: 160 mm GPU: 360 mm PSU: -

SCM-01

The SCM-01 is a pretty compact case featuring a plain design. It addresses the budget-oriented users who don't need side window panels or other extras, like LED lighting. This chassis is for mainstream systems, equipped with up to ATX-sized motherboards. We don't have any information on its price, but we are pretty sure that it will be quite low.

Rosewill SCM-01 Case Type Mid-ATX Tower Material Steel & Plastic Side Window No Drive Bays - Slots - Front Cover/Door Yes Motherboard Form Factors up to ATX I/O 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 2.0 HD Audio Fans 1x 80mm Rear Fan/LED Controller No Compatibity CPU Cooler: 140 mm GPU: - PSU: -

Power Supplies

Rosewill showed us two Titanium PSUs during CES 2016 and at Computex 2016 we were able to see the Tokamak units in action. There was a Chroma load station installed at Rosewill's booth, which was used to load up one of the PSUs to show us one of its interesting features. At the PSU's rear side are several LED indicators, which will start to blink once the load on a rail exceeds 90% of its max rated capacity. According to Rosewill this is a quick way to check if your system manages to put a huge stress on the PSU. With such high capacities the most likely scenario is that you won't see those LED lights blinking, though.

Both Tokamak units are made by Enhance Electronics, according to Rosewill. Unfortunately, we didn't have access at the units' internals in order to confirm this.

Rosewill TOKAMAK PSUs Max. DC Output 1200W & 1500W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Titanium Modular Yes (fully) Intel Haswell Ready Yes Operating temperature 0°C ~ 50°C Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection Cooling 140 mm Dual Ball-Bearing Fan Semi-passive operation - Dimensions 150 mm (W) x 87 mm (H) x 190 mm (D) PCIe Connectors 1200W Model: 8x PCIe 1500W Model: 12x PCIe Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 5 years MSRP $300 (1200W) $330 (1500W)

The MSRP is very high and the competition is quite stiff at this price point, so the Tokamak units have to register high performance in order to be competitive. The 1.2 kW model offers 8 PCIe connectors while the 1.5 kW unit raises the bar even higher, with 12 PCIe connectors. You will have to spend a fortune on graphics cards and also have the proper chassis to install them in to utilize all available PCIe connectors.

The power specification tables of both Tokamak units follow.

Rosewill TOKAMAK 1200W Power Specs Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 22 100 3 0.3 Watts 150 1200 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1200

Rosewill TOKAMAK 1500W Power Specs Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 22 125 3 0.3 Watts 150 1500 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1500

Keyboards and Mice

Rosewill RK-9000V2 RGB Switch Types Cherry MX Blue, Brown, Red N-Key Rollover Support Yes Lighting Effects Wave, Rain, Breathing Bump, Trigger, Shinning Profile Settings 5 Macro Support Yes (up to 50) Removable Cable Yes MSRP -

The RK-9000V2 features RGB lighting, and all of its lighting effects can be set directly on the keyboard without the use of a software application, as is usually the case. We don't have any information on this keyboard's retail price but given the fact that it uses Cherry MX switches, we don't expect it to be lower than $100.

Rosewill also introduced two new affordable mice, equipped with the optical sensors most gamers prefer. The main specifications of both mice are listed below. As you will notice, their only difference is the color of the paint job.

RGM-25

5-Button Optimal Wheel Mouse

DPI: 1200/1600/3200

Programmable buttons via Software

Black Model



RGM-26

5-Button Optimal Wheel Mouse

DPI: 1200/1600/3200

Programmable buttons via Software

Red Model



Liquid CPU Coolers

Rosewill also introduced the Charybdis Liquid CPU cooler, which promises high performance. Just for the record, Charybdis was a sea monster which kept company to another sea monster, called Scylla. So sailors that attempted to avoid one monster would fall into the other one. This way both monsters were kept always busy. According to the Greek mythology Charybdis swallowed a huge amount of water three times per day, creating large whirlpools. So calling a liquid cooler Charybdis is interesting to say the least! [Editor's note: having a Greek writer comes in handy. Also, for those not into Greek mythology, the band The Police immortalized Scylla and Charybdis in "Wrapped Around Your Finger."]

The characteristics of the Charybdis RC120 are as follows:

Dimensions: 120mm x 168mm x 70mm

Closed top design

PWM speed control fan

The only different in the characteristics of the RC240 are the dimensions, which are 120mm x 288mm x 70mm.

