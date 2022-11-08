RTX 4080 GPUs Are Just As Large As RTX 4090s

With the imminent arrival of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4080 on November 16, some of Nvidia’s AIB partners have already begun releasing released product pages of its GeForce RTX 4080 models, including Asus, Gigabyte, and Galax. Unfortunately, not all of the AIB partner listings are here, but the few we have should give us a good insight into the GeForce RTX 4080’s form factor. Also, expect the GeForce 4080 to appear in our list of best graphics cards once the Ada Lovelace graphics card launches.

It’s worth mentioning that we are discussing the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB variant when we mean GeForce RTX 4080. With Nvidia’s dismissal of the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB for good, the other 16GB terminology is no longer required. Though, some AIB partners appear to be still using that badging anyway to save on e-waste so they can keep using the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB boxes they created before the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB got axed.

The GeForce RTX 4080 is the runner-up to the GeForce RTX 4090, featuring 9,728 CUDA cores and a max boost clock of 2.51 GHz. Memory specs include 16GB of GDDR6X memory operating on a 256-bit wide bus. The GPU’s reference power rating is 320W, which comes from a 16-pin power connector.

Asus

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus has two RTX 4080 versions, including the RTX 4080 ROG Strix (opens in new tab) and the RTX 4080 TUF Gaming. (opens in new tab) Both models are identical to their RTX 4090 counterparts, including the cooler's design language and the card's physical size. The ROG model retains the same red, black and blue theme and features a matte black GPU shroud and silver text. The TUF does the same, with a grey finish and an RGB light bar to the top right.

It appears Asus re-used the RTX 4090 coolers on its RTX 4080s. For future RTX 4080 Asus owners, this will be great for overclocking since the cooler keeps the GPU core and memory exceptionally cool. The only downside is the card's size, which will make case compatibility an issue. But hopefully, we should get lower-end Asus RTX 4080 versions - such as the Dual series, that will address the 'compact' PC market.

Gigabyte

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte's listings are more attractive, with six different variants, including Eagle, Aero, and a full-blown water block version lacking from the RTX 4090 variants.

The five SKUs include the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 Eagle, Eagle OC, RTX 4080 Aero OC, RTX 4080 Gaming OC, Aorus RTX 4080 Xtreme Waterforce (AIO version), and the RTX 4080 Xtreme Waterforce WB.

The RTX 4080 Eagle variants represent Gigabyte's budget RTX 4080 graphics cards and feature a newly re-design aesthetic. Gone is the jagged-edged cooler shroud, replaced by a standard rectangular shroud design featuring a grey color scheme accompanied by blue and white colored accents.

Sadly, the card is not that small, measuring in at just under four PCIe slots in thickness, with a length of 342mm. On the other hand, the height is quite large, at 40mm in size - well above that of the PCIe slots, so that that case compatibility will be problematic on smaller ATX, microATX, and Mini-ITX chassis.

The RTX 4080 Aero shares characteristics similar to the Eagle, taking on the same general form factor and triple-fan cooler design. But identical to previous Aero cards, the color scheme has been changed to white and silver. In addition, the card shroud features a matte white finish and two silver accents in between the three fans in the middle.

Like the Asus models, Gigabyte's RTX 4080 Gaming and Gaming OC video cards share the exact cooler dimensions as their RTX 4090 counterparts. The GPUs also share the same cooler design, with a matte grey finish on the shroud and RGB ring lights inside the triple fan cooler layout.

Again, it almost seems like Gigabyte is putting RTX 4090 coolers on the 4080 versions in this case, but the 4080 gaming OC is different - about slightly. The width is 0.2mm shorter (yes, that is what the spec sheet says), but the 4080 Gaming OC is 2mm longer for some reason.

There's nothing to note about the water block versions other than that you can get the RTX 4080 in both a water block version and an AIO variant. Differences between the 4090 versions are minimal at best.

Galax

(Image credit: Galax)

Galax's RTX 4080s feature an ST and SG model, with the SG versions representing a factory model.

The Galax RTX 4080 ST/SG features a black color scheme with a heavy focus on RGB lighting. The shroud sports matte and glossy black finishes, making the RGB lighting on the card stand out. The illumination is everywhere on the card; it's between the triple fan cooler design, on the edges and the sides. In addition, it features design queues from a bolt of lightning.

Compared to the RTX 4090 models, the RTX 4080 versions are identical aesthetically (like the Asus models), but there are notable size differences. The 4090 models are 74mm thick, while the 4080 models are 66mm thick. As a result, they are making the 4080s slightly slimmer.

So it seems from these three brands that the GeForce RTX 4080 overall will not be much smaller than the RTX 4090, despite its drastically different power consumption rating. It should improve the GPU's overclocking prowess, but these cards will still share the same case compatibility problems as the RTX 4090.