Ryzen 7 7700X Edges Past Core i9-12900K In New Benchmark

AMD's Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) processors with Zen 4 cores will hit the retail market on September 27. However, someone got their hands on a retail Ryzen 7 7700X and put the octa-core chip through its paces in CPU-Z.

The Ryzen 7 7700X submission is no longer available (opens in new tab), but lucky for us, hardware detective Tum_Apisak (opens in new tab) has grabbed screenshots of the results. The Ryzen 7 7700X bested the Core i5-12600K by 1% in single-threaded performance. It couldn't catch up to the Core i7-12700K, though. If we compare the Zen 4 chip to AMD's stack, the Ryzen 7 7700X outperformed the Ryzen 7 5800X by 21% and the Ryzen 9 5950X by 20%.

Regarding multi-threaded performance, the Ryzen 7 7700X jumped ahead of the Core i9-12900K by 1%. The Zen 4 processor showed an 8% lead over the Core i7-12700K. However, compared to the Ryzen 7 5800X, the upcoming Ryzen 7 7700X outpaced it by a 28% delta in multi-threaded performance.

According to the CPU-Z listing, the Ryzen 7 7700X hit 5,425 MHz, which is the boost clock speed for the Zen 4 chip. The user tested the octa-core processor on Gigabyte's X670E Aorus Master motherboard and DDR5-6400 C30 memory.

Preliminary benchmarks have revealed that Zen 4 has a promising future. For example, the Ryzen 7 7700X reportedly delivered 32% higher performance than the Ryzen 7 5800X in Cinebench R20. Nonetheless, we still recommend waiting for the official reviews since you can't measure a processor's performance based on a couple of benchmarks.

The Ryzen 7 7700X will arrive on the shelves for $399. For comparison, the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 7 5700X debuted at $449 and $299, respectively. The Zen 4 part is 13% cheaper than the Ryzen 7 5800X but 33% more expensive than the Ryzen 7 5700X, which it's directly replacing. Furthermore, you'll have to factor in a new AM5 motherboard and premium DDR5 memory that may bring the platform cost around the $800 mark.