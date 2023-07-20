Ryzen 8000 Strix Point APU Comes Forth With 12 Zen 5 Cores

Zen 4 processors from AMD are undoubtedly some of the best CPUs on the market. However, the chipmaker is already preparing its next-generation Zen 5 chips, as evidenced by recent Linux patches and this new leak of an alleged Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point) part.

Officially, we know that Strix Point will arrive in 2024, featuring a combination of Zen 5 cores and RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics. AMD's notebook roadmap from last year pointed to an "advance node" for Strix Point, likely the same 4nm node for Phoenix Point or something newer. Like AMD's mobile Ryzen 7040 series (Phoenix Point) chips, Strix Point will also have the Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE) at its disposal. Some gossip is floating around hardware circles that Strix Point may potentially arrive in two variants: one with a monolithic die design and another with a chiplet design. However, we haven't seen any proof to dispel or confirm the rumors.

A Ryzen 8000 processor (via Benchleaks) has entered the MilkyWay@home database, a popular place to find unreleased AMD and Intel chips. Given the timing, it's evidently an engineering sample. The processor currently lacks a retail name and only sports the "100-000000994-03_N" identifier. The Strix Point chip reportedly belongs to AMD's Family 26 Model 32 Stepping 0 household. Family 25 comprises Zen 3, Zen 3+, and Zen 4 processors. Logically, Family 26 should be for Zen 5.

(Image credit: Astroinformatics Group)

MilkyWay@home is far from a processor benchmark, so we don't get any meaningful information besides the fundamental specifications. For example, this particular Ryzen 8000 processor has 24 threads, meaning it's a 12-core part. The chip seemingly implies that Strix Point is receiving a core bump compared to Phoenix Point, which maxed out at eight cores.

Strix Point is a mobile processor. The desktop equivalent should be Granite Ridge, which also debuts in 2024. AMD confirmed in a recent webcast that Ryzen 8000, which has Zen 5 cores and Navi 3.5 graphics, will slot into the AM5 socket.

AMD hasn't shared an exact date on when Strix Point will make it to the market. Nonetheless, 2024 will be another exciting year for the mobile market as Zen 5 is slated to power a new wave of gaming laptops.