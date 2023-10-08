Samsung Odyssey 28-Inch 4K Gaming Monitor Down to $501

Right now at Amazon, you can find the Samsung Odyssey G70B 28-inch 4K gaming monitor for its lowest price to date. It has a recommended price of $799 but is currently discounted to just $501. This launched as a mid-range to expensive monitor but the specs are definitely worth a look for anyone who isn’t concerned about budget—especially with today’s discount.

The Samsung Odyssey G70B is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified which ensures AMD’s highest quality and performance. It includes specs like a high refresh rate, dense ppi, and low framerate compensation tech, as well as support for features like HDR and SDR with low latency.

Samsung Odyssey G70B 4K UHD Monitor: now $501 at Amazon (was $799)

The Samsung Odyssey G70B is a 4K gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification. It’s marked down to $501 and has plenty of specs to get excited about from its 28-inch IPS panel to integrated Bluetooth and WiFi support.

This gaming monitor features a 4K IPS panel spanning 28-inches in diagonal. It has a UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The monitor's max refresh rate is an ample 144Hz, while the response time is as low as 1 ms. However, its maximum brightness of 300 nits isn't quite so impressive.

Users have reasonable video input options including two HDMI ports and one Display Port. Wireless connectivity is also an option thanks to its Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support. There are two USB ports available for external peripherals and built-in speakers for convenient audio output.