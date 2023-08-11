Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Dual UHD Gaming Monitor Lands August 23

Earlier this year at CES, Samsung pulled the wraps off a stunning 57-inch gaming monitor. The new Odyssey Neo G9 is a towering beast, even eclipsing the stunning, rotating 55-inch Odyssey Ark.

At the time of its announcement, Samsung didn’t reveal pricing or availability for the Odyssey Neo G9. However, the company is now at least giving us the lowdown on when it will hit stores: August 23. The company has revealed the launch date in a teaser video posted to YouTube, but remains mum about pricing.

For some perspective, the Odyssey Ark features a 55-inch Mini-LED panel and a $2,999 MSRP direct from Samsung, but Amazon currently offers it for $2,500. Given its slightly larger size and even loftier specs, we could see the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 crossing well over the $3,000 threshold.

According to Samsung, the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 uses a Mini-LED panel (with a native contrast of 1,000,000:1) featuring a Dual UHD resolution (7680 x 2160) and VESA Display HDR 1000 certification. In other words, that’s like having two 4K monitors sitting side-by-side, giving you an effective aspect ratio of 32:9. Given how expansive this monitor is, it’s not surprising that Samsung went with a tight 1000R curve to help wrap the display for a more immersive viewing experience.

As you might expect, given its Dual UHD resolution and a fast 240Hz refresh rate, the monitor supports HDMI 2.1 and is the first monitor on the market to adopt DisplayPort 2.1.

When it announced the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 in January, Samsung also noted that the screen would adopt its Smart Hub, which provides access to streaming media apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. This is hardly surprising, given how massive this monitor is — we expect many will want it to pull double duty as a television. It will also support the Samsung Gaming Hub, with native access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming services.

With the official release of the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 less than two weeks away, the only thing left to ponder is how many mortgage payments it will cost.