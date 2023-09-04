Sapphire May Be The Only Brand To Offer Reference RX 7800 XT GPUs

Whenever AMD launches its new products, it releases reference 'Made by AMD' (MBA) graphics cards that its partners then resell, allowing the latter to design and build their own Radeon products. As a result, MBA boards are available widely from all makers of graphics cards around. But this may not be the case with AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT, which will likely compete with the best graphics cards.

All AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics cards announced to date are designed by their producers, such as Asus, Gigabyte, and XFX. These companies are motivated to develop and sell their design since this allows them to either increase the performance of their Radeon RX 7800 XT offerings or reduce their bill-of-materials and cut costs. In both cases, graphics card manufacturers maximize their profitability.

Since AMD did not precisely rush its Navi 32 to market, add-in-boards (AIBs) manufacturers had enough time to design their cards, which is why they did not need to resell MBA graphics board to deliver Radeon RX 7800 XT faster to market.

As noted by VideoCardz. Sapphire may be the only company to offer Radeon RX 7800 XT MBA models. PC Partner, a prominent Hong Kong-based conglomerate that makes PC hardware, manufactures graphics cards for Sapphire and AMD. That said, it is not surprising that Sapphire is linked with being the sole vendor to sell Radeon RX 7800 XT MBA GPUs.

Of course, AMD's reference MBA Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics cards will also be available from the company's website on September 6. Those who want a 'pure' Navi 32-based board can get it directly from AMD.com for $499.