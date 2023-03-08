Save $200 Off This RTX 4070 Ti-Powered Gaming PC: Real Deals

If you're not into constructing your own gaming rig, then buying a pre-built PC is the next best option. Currently, you can grab $200 off of the price of the ABS Eurus Aqua high-performance gaming PC (opens in new tab)— making it $1,999. The Eurus Aqua contains some powerful components that make it a great PC for gaming on high settings. It comes with an Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti so if you want to play your games with Ray-Tracing or play around with DLSS 3 then this PC has you covered.

Now, if you're looking for a good PC case for your next micro-ATX PC build, then the Corsair Crystal 280X RGB for $110 (opens in new tab) is a nice choice for its aesthetics and also for showing off your build and components. Alongside its tempered glass side panel, the Crystal 280X sports a 2-chamber design, with one side for components and wiring and the other side hosting your GPU and cooler.

Looking for something larger to build in? Then consider this Corsair 4000D Airflow for $94 (opens in new tab) as an option. It's a small saving ($10), but this case has good temps thanks to its high-airflow mesh front panel, and also lets you see your build and components through the glass side panel.

Check below for more of today's Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) ABS Eurus Aqua High-Performance Gaming PC: now $1,999 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $2,199)

This pre-built ABS PC contains an Intel Core i7 13700KF processor, an RTX 4070 Ti GPU, MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi motherboard, 16GB of DDR5 5600MHz Kingston Fury RGB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

(opens in new tab) Corsair Crystal 280X RGB Micro-ATX Case (Black): now $110 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was $184)

This cute little micro-ATX case from Corsair could be great for a small form factor PC build that wants to sparkle with RGB and still keep all the tightly packed components cool. It comes with a tempered glass side panel, two RGB fans and Node PRO lighting controller. The Crystal 280X sports a 2-chamber design, with one side for components and wiring and the other side for your GPU and cooler.

(opens in new tab) Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX Case: now $94 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $104)

This large ATX case from Corsair has plenty of room for all of the latest hardware and can provide plenty of cooling thanks to its support for large radiators and plenty of fans. The open mesh front panel allows good airflow into the case to keep temps low and comes with two 120mm fans.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Triton 300 SE-14: now $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $1,599)

This laptop has a 165Hz refresh rate on its 14-inch screen that's powered by an RTX 3060 and includes an Intel Core i7 12700H, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte M32U Gaming Monitor: now $649 at Newegg (opens in new tab) (was $799)

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles alongside an HDR 600, a KVM switch, and built-in speakers.

Looking for more deals?