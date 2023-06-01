Save $300 Off The Latest RTX 4080-Powered Alienware M16 Gaming Laptop: Real Deals

If you like to keep your gaming portable, or travel a lot and want the best gaming experiences that a handheld console just can't match, then you're most likely a gaming laptop user, or on the lookout for a new laptop.

Featuring Nvidia's latest 40-series mobile graphics processors, this Alienware M16 gaming laptop has been reduced to $2,399 at Best Buy. That's $300 knocked off of its regular price. Not only does the Alienware M16 feature an RTX 4080 graphics card, but it also packs an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor as well. Combined with a 16-inch 240Hz screen, this laptop should be able to run your games on high settings with a crispy 2K/QHD resolution.

Suitable for use in a PC or a PlayStation 5, the 1TB Gigabyte Aorus SSD comes with a heatsink and a low price tag of $69. This SSD is Gen 4 and has the bandwidth to be able to provide read and write speeds of 7,000 MB/s and 5,500MB/s, and thanks to its included heatsink, this drive can run cooler when under load or installed in a confined space like a PS5.

We also found a great deal on another gaming laptop. Featuring a last-generation Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, the MSI GP66 Leopard dropped down to $1,699. These slightly older laptops have come down in price slightly since the release of more recent hardware. But don't let the words last-gen put you off as these laptops can still power through a lot of the latest game titles and of course, cost a lot less than the latest and greatest products.

Alienware M16 Gaming Laptop: now $2,399 at Best Buy (was $2,699)

With a 240Hz QHD 16-inch screen and RTX 4080 graphics, this gaming laptop is built for the very latest games titles. Other specs include an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte Aorus 1TB SSD: now $69 at Antonline (was $149)

This 1TB Gen 4 Gigabyte Aorus SSD features a heatsink for dissipating thermals and sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 MB/s and 5,500MB/s respectively for speedy performance in games and other applications.

MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: now $1,699 at Best Buy (was $2,799)

This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K: now $549 at Newegg (was $649)

This 28-inch, 4K 144 Hz screen has HDMI 2.1 support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest GPUs. There's also a KVM switch, HDR support, and USB Type-C.

Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (144 Hz 1080p, IPS, Edge-lit): now $139 at Newegg (was $229)

Our favorite budget monitor to date, we found this 144 Hz VA panel delivers a wide color gamut, with excellent contrast, aided by edge-lit W-LED backlighting. It also supports FreeSync and G-Sync variable refresh.

