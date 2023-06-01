Save $300 Off The Latest RTX 4080-Powered Alienware M16 Gaming Laptop: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
published

Upgrade your portable gaming station

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

If you like to keep your gaming portable, or travel a lot and want the best gaming experiences that a handheld console just can't match, then you're most likely a gaming laptop user, or on the lookout for a new laptop. 

Featuring Nvidia's latest 40-series mobile graphics processors, this Alienware M16 gaming laptop has been reduced to $2,399 at Best Buy. That's $300 knocked off of its regular price. Not only does the Alienware M16 feature an RTX 4080 graphics card, but it also packs an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor as well. Combined with a 16-inch 240Hz screen, this laptop should be able to run your games on high settings with a crispy 2K/QHD resolution. 

Suitable for use in a PC or a PlayStation 5, the 1TB Gigabyte Aorus SSD comes with a heatsink and a low price tag of $69. This SSD is Gen 4 and has the bandwidth to be able to provide read and write speeds of 7,000 MB/s and 5,500MB/s, and thanks to its included heatsink, this drive can run cooler when under load or installed in a confined space like a PS5.

We also found a great deal on another gaming laptop. Featuring a last-generation Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, the MSI GP66 Leopard dropped down to $1,699. These slightly older laptops have come down in price slightly since the release of more recent hardware. But don't let the words last-gen put you off as these laptops can still power through a lot of the latest game titles and of course, cost a lot less than the latest and greatest products. 

See more Real Deals below. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware M16 Gaming Laptop: now $2,399 at Best Buy

Alienware M16 Gaming Laptop: now $2,399 at Best Buy (was $2,699)
With a 240Hz QHD 16-inch screen and RTX 4080 graphics, this gaming laptop is built for the very latest games titles. Other specs include an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

View Deal
Gigabyte Aorus 1TB SSD: now $69 at Antonline

Gigabyte Aorus 1TB SSD: now $69 at Antonline (was $149)
This 1TB Gen 4 Gigabyte Aorus SSD features a heatsink for dissipating thermals and sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 MB/s and 5,500MB/s respectively for speedy performance in games and other applications. 

View Deal
MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: now $1,699 at Best Buy

MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: now $1,699 at Best Buy (was $2,799)
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

View Deal
Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K:  now $549 at Newegg

Gigabyte M28U 28-inch 4K: now $549 at Newegg (was $649)
This 28-inch, 4K 144 Hz screen has HDMI 2.1 support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest GPUs. There's also a KVM switch, HDR support, and USB Type-C. 

View Deal
Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (144 Hz 1080p, IPS, Edge-lit):  now $139 at Newegg

Monoprice Dark Matter 42770 (144 Hz 1080p, IPS, Edge-lit): now $139 at Newegg (was $229)
Our favorite budget monitor to date, we found this 144 Hz VA panel delivers a wide color gamut, with excellent contrast, aided by edge-lit W-LED backlighting. It also supports FreeSync and G-Sync variable refresh. 

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 30 deals
Filters
Arrow
Alienware M16
Our Review
1
Alienware M16 Gaming Laptop
Dell
View Deal
MSI GP66 Leopard
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
2
MSI GP66 Leopard 15.6" 240Hz...
Amazon
View Deal
Gigabyte M28U
(Black)
Our Review
3
Gigabyte M28U 28" 4K UHD Edge...
Walmart
$1,023.50
View Deal
Monoprice Dark Matter 42770
Our Review
4
Monoprice Dark Matter Series...
Newegg
View Deal
Alienware M16
Our Review
5
Alienware m16 QHD+ 240Hz...
Best Buy
View Deal
Gigabyte M28U
(HDR)
Our Review
6
GIGABYTE M28U-AE Arm Edition...
Amazon
View Deal
Monoprice Dark Matter 42770
(24-inch Black)
Our Review
7
Monoprice 24 Inches Gaming...
Amazon
$229.99
View Deal
Alienware M16
(32GB)
Our Review
8
Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop -...
Dell
View Deal
MSI GP66 Leopard
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
9
MSI GP66 Leopard Gaming &...
Amazon
View Deal
MSI GP66 Leopard
Our Review
10
MSI GP66 Leopard Gaming &...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

Topics
Deal