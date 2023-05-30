Save $400 on This RTX 4070 Ti Gaming PC: Real Deals

Grab a pre-built gaming PC with an RTX 4070 Ti and Intel Core i5-13600K and save $400 with this deal on the Skytech Azure Gaming PC that's now only $1,799 at Newegg. If you're not comfortable with building your own PC, then a pre-configured system like the Skytech Azure is a great option.

If you're on the hunt for a cheaper, more budget-oriented PC then consider the Acer Nitro 50 gaming PC for only $749 at Newegg. This pre-built rig contains an Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12400F CPU and RTX 3050 graphics card.

Ever thought about making your own miniatures for painting or printing detailed models for specific projects? Then check out this great offer on the Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K Resin 3D printer at just $399 thanks to a generous coupon offer.

Skytech Azure Gaming PC: now $1,799 at Newegg (was $2,199)

This pre-built gaming PC comes with the latest hardware config that includes an Intel Core i5-13600K CPU, Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, 1TB NVMe SSD, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and an 850W PSU.

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop: now $749 at Newegg (was $1,199)

A good budget pre-built PC option, the Acer Nitro 50 (model - N50-640-UR13) comes with an Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12400F CPU, 16GB of DDR4, a 1TB HDD & 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, with the graphics provided by an Nvidia RTX 3050.

Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K LCD Resin 3D Printer: now $399 at Amazon with $50 coupon (was $599)

This high-resolution resin printer scored Editor's Choice in our review and for good reason. It produces wonderfully detailed prints out of the box. The 165 x 72 x 180mm build volume is generous and capable of much more than trinkets.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: now $289 at Amazon (was $449)

The last hurrah for AM4, the 5800X3D is one of the best bang-for-buck CPUs for gaming. With 8-cores and 16-threads as well as its massive 96MB of L3 cache, this CPU is a great upgrade if you're already on the AM4 platform or looking to make a cost-effective build using last-gen hardware.

KYY 15.6inch 1080P FHD USB-C Laptop Monitor: now $119 at Amazon with a $40 coupon (was $219)

This 15.6-inch portable HDMI monitor is ideal for your Raspberry Pi and as an extra screen in your work-from-home setup. Offering a full 1080P resolution, mini HDMI, and USB C connections this screen folds away for easy storage and will also work with your console.

