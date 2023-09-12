Save $800 Off Alienware's RTX 4090 Gaming Desktop PC: Real Deals

One of Dell's most powerful offerings sees its Alienware Aurora R15 desktop PC on sale for $2,899 thanks to a hefty $800 savings. It's still a massive chunk of cash for a pre-built gaming rig, but you are getting the most powerful gaming GPU currently available with the 24GB Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card, and also one of Intel's top CPUs, the Core i9-13900F. You can build your own PC for a lot less, but if constructing your own computer is not your thing, then this is your next best option.

Going with an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor and a 12GB RTX 4070 graphics card, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 is also on sale for $1,599 from Best Buy. This deal sees you saving $330 off MSRP. A capable gaming PC with the hardware for chomping through the latest games. The storage options are a little lacking in this build, but you should be able to upgrade capacity with a good SSD deal.

Another gaming desktop with an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU, but this time combined with one of Nvidia's most popular GPUs from their last generation has the iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming desktop on sale for $1,449. With an 8GB RTX 3070 GPU, a large 32GB of RAM memory, and a 1TB SSD, this computer looks great in its display case that has a panoramic view of the internals.

See below for more of today's deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware Aurora R15 (RTX 4090) Gaming Desktop: now $2,899 at Dell (was $3,699)

One of Dell's most powerful gaming desktops is heavily discounted and on offer for less for a limited period. The Alienware Aurora R15 features Nvidia's top-tier GPU - the RTX 4090, and a powerful CPU in the form of Intel's 24-core Core i9-13900F processor. Other hardware specs include 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gaming Desktop: now $1,599 at Best Buy (was $1,929)

This compact and powerful gaming PC from Lenovo contains an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor, RTX 4070 graphics card with 12GB of VRAM, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD plus 1TB HDD for extra storage.

iBUYPOWER Y60 Gaming Desktop: now $1,449 at Best Buy (was $1,599)

Save on this iBUYPOWER Y60 gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU, 8GB RTX 3070 GPU, a large 32GB of RAM memory, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16 (Model - 16IRX8): now $1,569 at B&H Photo (was $2,069)

Powering a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz IPS screen is an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, an RTX 4070 with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, and 32GBs of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, with a 1TB SSD.

Acer Swift Edge 16 OLED Laptop: now $999 at Best Buy (was $1,299)

This 16-inch laptop from Acer has a Ryzen 7 7840U CPU at its heart and graphics provided by an AMD Radeon 780M GPU. The bright 400 nits OLED screen has a 3200 x 2000 resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. Other hardware specs include 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Looking for more deals?