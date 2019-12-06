Score This Dell 27-Inch QHD 144Hz G-Sync Monitor For Just $300

Dell S2716DGR (Image credit: Best Buy)

Don't worry if you missed out on the Black Friday sale. There are still awesome deals out there. The Dell S2716DGR, which retails for $599.99, is on sale at Best Buy for $299.99.

The Dell S2716DGR checks in with a 27-inch TN panel with anti-glare coating. The monitor has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 while also boasting a 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate. More importantly, it's equipped with Nvidia's G-Sync technology to eliminate screen tearing, display suttering and input lag to deliver butter smooth gameplay.

Dell S2716DGR: was $599.99, now $299.99 @ Best Buy The Dell S2716DGR is a fantastic gaming monitor that has the size and specifications to satisfy even the most demanding gamer. View Deal

The Dell S2716DGR has 170-degree horizontal and 160-degree vertical viewing angles. The panel is rated with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and a maximum brightness level of 350 nits.

The monitor measures 61.25 x 20.03 x 41.63cm and allows height, pivot, swivel and tilt adjustments. Additionally, there's a 100 x 100mm VESA mounting pattern to install it on a monitor arm.

The Dell S2716DGR comes with a bunch of interfaces. There's one USB 3.0 Type-B upstream port, four USB 3.0 Type-A downstream ports, headphones and audio line-out mini-jacks. Display outputs include a DisplayPort 1.2 output and HDMI port.

Dell backs the S2716DGR with a limited three-year warranty.