Sub-$700 Prime Day Gaming Laptops: Plenty of Play for Minimal Pay

If you're just dipping your toe into the waters of PC gaming and don't have thousands to spend, there are Prime Day gaming laptop deals that will let you save some cash. Specifically, we've got two picks for laptops under $700. These aren't the most powerful and you may want to make some upgrades to RAM and storage down the line, but they're good entry-level starting points.



At Amazon, there's the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for just $599 with an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 1080p display runs at 120 Hz, giving you a bit of a bump in esports. When we reviewed a version of this laptop, we liked its looks and features, but strongly felt that some parts, like single-channel RAM and the small SSD would need eventual upgrades.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: now $599 at Amazon (was $899)

This entry-level gaming laptop has a Ryzen 5 6600H, RTX 3060, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (you might want to update that SSD). It'll get you gaming on the cheap with a 120 Hz screen for esports.

Over at Best Buy, the MSI Cyborg 15 is $699 with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 8GB of RAM and a roomier 512GB of storage. There's also a more recent Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050. Here, the storage should last you longer — it's twice as much as what that Lenovo comes with.



Neither of these will power the most intense games at their highest settings, but they will let you play most games, especially esports. If we were getting one of these, both of which should be upgradeable, we'd immediately purchase an 8GB RAM upgrade to get them to 16GB and 1TB SSD. Both of those things together should cost you less than $75.

If you're looking for savings on a more powerful laptop, check out the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals and best Prime Day deals overall.