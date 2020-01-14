Thermaltake PC Case With Dual Tempered Glass Panels Drops to $45

The good basis of any PC build is a strong chassis, but it can sometimes be difficult to find one that has both looks and a great price. Although perhaps not the best-looking case, Thermaltake's Core G21 is having one of the best tech sales currently, selling for just $45 on Newegg after rebate. With its two tempered glass panels, it's well worth considering for a budget build.

Of course, the main draw here are those dual tempered glass panels. The main chassis itself is made out of SECC steel, and it has a plastic cover, so there's nothing special going on there. That's not necessarily a bad thing, however, as these materials certainly stand the test of time quite well. The tempered glass panels should do so too, and we especially appreciate that the panel covering the right side of the chassis, where one might house cable clutter, is extra tinted for hiding the mess while still offering that sleek shine.

The Thermaltake Core G21 has room for up to an ATX-sized motherboard, along with lots of radiators, multiple graphics cards, six 2.5-inch drives, two 3.5-inch drives and more. This should be a good foundation for a system with lots of room for growth.