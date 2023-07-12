Samsung 990 Pro, Our Top SSD Pick, at All-Time Low $59 for 1TB, $129 for 2TB

The Samsung 990 Pro is the uncontested king of the SSD performance hill and is the fastest PCIe 4.0 gaming SSD on the market, taking the top spot on our list of best SSDs with record-breaking levels of performance. The drive is now on sale at all-time low pricing during Amazon Prime Day at $129 for the 2TB model, and you can also pick up the 1TB model for an all-time low of $59 at Amazon as well.

Yes, you can find other PCIe 4.0 SSDs for lower pricing, but they aren't the fastest models on the market — the Samsung 990 Pro is the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD, bar none. And while there are faster PCIe 5.0 SDDs available, they still carry a heavy pricing premium.



Most performance enthusiasts certainly won't be left wanting for more performance with the 990 Pro's top sequential read throughput of 7,450 MB/s and top sequential write speed of 6,900 MB/s. Those speeds also make this drive an exceptionally good fit for the Sony PS5, too.

The Samsung 990 Pro also excels at random workloads, dishing out up to 1.4 million random read IOPS and 1.55 million random write IOPS, both of which are the highest ratings you'll find on a PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The 2TB 990 Pro also sports a 1,200 TBW endurance rating, which is more than enough for most users. The drive also supports TCG Opal encryption for the security-minded and comes with a five-year warranty.

As you can see above, the 990 Pro is the fastest PCIe 4.0 gaming SSD on the market, but it also excels in almost all other tests in our expansive benchmark suite, as you can see in our Samsung 990 Pro SSD Review: The Return of the King article. The drive is also exceptionally power efficient, making it a good fit for laptops.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product 1TB 2TB Form Factor M.2 2280 M.2 2280 Interface / Protocol PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe 4.0 x4 Controller Samsung Pascal Samsung Pascal DRAM LPDDR4 LPDDR4 Flash Memory 176-Layer V-NAND TLC 176-Layer V-NAND TLC Sequential Read 7,450 MBps 7,450 MBps Sequential Write 6,900 MBps 6,900 MBps Random Read Up to 1.2M Up to 1.4M Random Write Up to 1.55M Up to 1.55M Security TCG/Opal 2.0 TCG/Opal 2.0 Endurance (TBW) 600TB 1200TB Part Number | w/HS MZ-V9P1T0BW | MZ-V9P1T0CW MZ-V9P2T0BW | MZ-V9P2T0CW Height | w/HS 2.30mm | 8.20mm 2.30mm | 8.20mm Warranty 5-Year 5-Year

