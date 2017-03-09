Trending

Thermaltake's Core P7 TG Spans 1.35m With Wings Wide Open

Thermaltake's new Core P7 TG chassis measures a staggering 1.35 meters wide at its widest, and weighs a tremendous 25.5kg. Impracticality aside, it is a heck of an eye-catcher.

Thermaltake has become increasingly adventurous with its case design over the last few years, but the new Core P7 TG marks a truly extraordinary chassis – not only does it have a main section, but it also comes with two extended chassis’ to give it some immense water cooling support. If you’re asking yourself whether there is any practicality to this particular design, let me answer that question with one word: no. It’s just a crazy way of showing off your hardware.

The main section of the chassis holds up to an E-ATX motherboard as well as a bunch of hard drives and SSDs along with the power supply. There is also a radiator mount for up to a 480mm unit, however, if you’re already using the wings for radiators, do you really need a third one? The wings will each also house up to a 480mm radiator along with a cylindrical reservoir/pump combo unit, which together will offer more cooling power than you could probably ever need.

Thermaltake ensured that you can disassemble the entire case down to its individual pieces, and many of the hard drive mounts and various other parts can be placed where you want thanks to a flexible modular design. You can also opt to mount the wings not only in parallel with the case, but also 45°, 90°, and 270° off-angle. Although the main section has a neat 5mm thick slab of tempered glass to keep prying hands away, the wings do not.

Going in-line with the impracticality of this chassis, it weighs a rather hefty 25.5kg when empty, and it measures 1.35 meters wide with the wings fully extended. Fortunately, the Core P7 TG is part of Thermaltake’s lineup of wall-mountable cases – fitting this chassis on your desk just wouldn’t be feasible. On the wall above your monitor though; that could look great!

The Thermaltake Core P7 TG is available immediately with an MSRP of $300.

Model:Thermaltake Core P7 TG
Motherboard TypeUp to E-ATX
Expansion Slots8
Dimensions627mm x 333mm x 1350mm
Net Weight25.5kg
Drive Bays8x 3.5” / 2.5"
PSUStandard PS2 PSU
Front I/OUSB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1
Radiator Support3x 480mm
CPU Cooler Max Height180mm
VGA Card Max Length280mm With Reservoir, 570mm Without
PSU Length Limit200mm
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tom10167 09 March 2017 17:43
    It's cool they're trying new things but I like the "regular" P5 a lot better.
  • WhyAreYou 09 March 2017 18:47
    Wow, that looks epic
  • TechyInAZ 09 March 2017 18:53
    This is the case to get if your one of those who has infinite desk space!
  • DerekA_C 09 March 2017 20:47
    does anyone really need that much liquid cooling with new advancing tech coming every six months that reduces the heat and power consumption. I guess if you have a dual socket server board but really gamers wont need that.
  • SkyBill40 10 March 2017 03:47
    The pinnacle of pointless. However, you know there's buyers out there who can't help him/herself.
  • eriko 11 March 2017 14:13
    As an owner of a P7, I'd say people would more likely have 3x 480mm rads on that, not 3x 360mm rads.

    And to those that think there is no point, think of a dual-xeon server board, with 2x160W CPUs, and up to 4-way GPUs in an E-ATX sized board.

    This would work.

    I don't expect my single 480mm rad to handle that load...

    I question the use of solid tubing... not for me, too much messing.
  • eriko 11 March 2017 14:26
    And anyway...

    THIS is how a W I D E thermaltake case is done:

    http://forums.bit-tech.net/showthread.php?p=4059788
  • velocityg4 20 March 2017 19:47
    Whenever I look at these tempered glass cases. I just think how all the dust would drive me nuts. It would be great stored behind a sealed glass case with HEPA filtration.
