Thermaltake Adds ARGB Model to Level 20 GT

Thermaltake today announced a new ARGB version of the Level 20 GT. Strangely enough, at $250 the new Level 20 GT ARGB costs $33 less than the Level 20 GT RGB Plus we reviewed last year ($283 at the time of writing). 

This PC case still has the 5mm-thick tempered glass panels, but the 200mm front fans have been replaced by ARGB versions, so the only reason we can think of for the price reduction is that Thermaltake might be getting more competitive. It's also possible the standard RGB version will see a price drop soon. After all, we said of the Level 20 GT RGB Plus that “the $289 (£ 227.13) price will likely be the deciding factor for most people considering this case.” That decision might have just gotten a little easier.

Thermaltake Level 20 GT ARGB Specs

P/N

CA-1K9-00F1WN-02

Case Type

Full Tower

Dimension  (H x W x D)

22.9 x 11.6 x 23.3 inches

 580 x 294 x 592mm

Net Weight

44.31 pounds / 20.1kg

Side Panel

4x 5mm Tempered Glass 

Color

Exterior & Interior : Black

Material

SPCC

Cooling Sstem

Front (intake):

200 x 200 x 30mm Addressable RGB fan

2x (800rpm, 29.2dBA)

Rear (exhaust):

140 x 140 x 25mm fan

(1000rpm, 16dBA)

Drive Bays

 

-Accessible

2x 2.5 inches or 4x 3.5 inches (HDD rack)

-Hidden

6x 2.5inches or 3x 3.5 inches

Expansion Slots

8

Motherboards

6.7 x 6.7 inches (Mini ITX), 9.6 x 9.6 inches (Micro ATX), 12 x 9.6 inches (ATX), 12 x 13 inches(E-ATX)

I/O Ports

2x USB 3.0 
2x USB 2.0
1x USB Type-C
1x HD Audio

PSU

Standard PS2 PSU (optional)

Fan Support

Front:

3x 120mm, 3x 140mm, 2x 200mm

Top:

3x 120mm, 3x 140mm, 2x 200mm

Rear:

1x 120mm, 1x 140mm

Bottom:

2x 120mm

Radiator Support

Front:

1x 360mm, 1  420mm, 1x 360mm (for 200mm fan)

Top:

1x 360mm, 1x 280mm, 1x 360mm (for 200mm fan) 

Rear:

1x 120mm, 1x 140mm

Right:

1x 360mm, 1x 420mm (AIO: 1x 360mm, 1x 280mm)

Bottom:

1x 240mm

Clearance

CPU cooler height limitation:

200mm

VGA length limitation:

310mm (with HDD Rack)

410mm (without HDD Rack)

PSU length limitation:

220mm (without bottom fan)

Photo Credits: Thermaltake

  • Giroro
    What does ARGB mean and how is it different than RGB?
  • Crashman
    Quote:
    What does ARGB mean and how is it different than RGB?
    Addressable RGB, which means it has a digital controller on the device and a data pin on the header. It allows you to do more with patterns and timing
  • Ninjawithagun
    Yes, "Adressable RGB", which is the proprietary technology used by Thermaltake to sync their RGB equipped devices within a single system. I submitted feedback to the Thermaltake webmaster to have them add a better description of what "ARGB" stands for and not for customers to guess what it means. I found it spelled out once you select a case and scroll down to the section "Sync with Motherboard RGB Software" and is titled "Addressable RGB LED Header". The main selling point of ARGB is that it is capable of syncing several different vendors' RGB products (e.g., Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome) into one common interface ;)
