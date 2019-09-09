Thermaltake Adds ARGB Model to Level 20 GT
Thermaltake today announced a new ARGB version of the Level 20 GT. Strangely enough, at $250 the new Level 20 GT ARGB costs $33 less than the Level 20 GT RGB Plus we reviewed last year ($283 at the time of writing).
This PC case still has the 5mm-thick tempered glass panels, but the 200mm front fans have been replaced by ARGB versions, so the only reason we can think of for the price reduction is that Thermaltake might be getting more competitive. It's also possible the standard RGB version will see a price drop soon. After all, we said of the Level 20 GT RGB Plus that “the $289 (£ 227.13) price will likely be the deciding factor for most people considering this case.” That decision might have just gotten a little easier.
Thermaltake Level 20 GT ARGB Specs
P/N
CA-1K9-00F1WN-02
Case Type
Full Tower
Dimension (H x W x D)
22.9 x 11.6 x 23.3 inches
580 x 294 x 592mm
Net Weight
44.31 pounds / 20.1kg
Side Panel
4x 5mm Tempered Glass
Color
Exterior & Interior : Black
Material
SPCC
Cooling Sstem
Front (intake):
200 x 200 x 30mm Addressable RGB fan
2x (800rpm, 29.2dBA)
Rear (exhaust):
140 x 140 x 25mm fan
(1000rpm, 16dBA)
Drive Bays
-Accessible
2x 2.5 inches or 4x 3.5 inches (HDD rack)
-Hidden
6x 2.5inches or 3x 3.5 inches
Expansion Slots
8
Motherboards
6.7 x 6.7 inches (Mini ITX), 9.6 x 9.6 inches (Micro ATX), 12 x 9.6 inches (ATX), 12 x 13 inches(E-ATX)
I/O Ports
2x USB 3.0
PSU
Standard PS2 PSU (optional)
Fan Support
Front:
3x 120mm, 3x 140mm, 2x 200mm
Top:
3x 120mm, 3x 140mm, 2x 200mm
Rear:
1x 120mm, 1x 140mm
Bottom:
2x 120mm
Radiator Support
Front:
1x 360mm, 1 420mm, 1x 360mm (for 200mm fan)
Top:
1x 360mm, 1x 280mm, 1x 360mm (for 200mm fan)
Rear:
1x 120mm, 1x 140mm
Right:
1x 360mm, 1x 420mm (AIO: 1x 360mm, 1x 280mm)
Bottom:
1x 240mm
Clearance
CPU cooler height limitation:
200mm
VGA length limitation:
310mm (with HDD Rack)
410mm (without HDD Rack)
PSU length limitation:
220mm (without bottom fan)
Photo Credits: Thermaltake
Thanks for chiming in. Google was telling me "Alpha RGB" and I was thinking adding an alpha channel would be at best a minor convinience to whomever writes the driver that nobody else would notice.
So I assume it uses a common WS2812B or similar?