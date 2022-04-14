Thermaltake Reveal PC Case With Front Panel LCD Display

We first got a look at the Thermaltake Divider 550 TG Ultra at the company's Expo event, coinciding with CES 2022 in January. Now the firm has released a full set of product pages for this showy mid-tower case with triple tempered glass sides and a 3.9 inch LCD screen atop of the front panel.

The Divider 550 TG Ultra's USP is clearly its front embedded display panel. If not for this add-in, it would be a pretty standard hefty ATX case with a lot of tempered glass and room for a full sized (5.25 inch) optical drive to slot into the top.

From the images it looks like Thermaltake has decided to craft an LCD screen to fit into such a gap, but sadly the display area doesn't fill the space, as it has quite significant bezels. Thermaltake quite breathlessly describes this 3.9 inch LCD screen as "a new way to monitor your PC’s performance and at the same time to show your own personality." In 2022 it might be more useful than an optical drive bay, but it isn't revolutionary.

The display can be used for various monitoring and personal styling purposes. You customize what is on the display using the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. This allows you to display any still images or animated GIFs. More practical uses of the display are for processor and RAM monitoring. For processors you can monitor temperature, frequency, load, and other real-time stats of your CPU and GPU. For memory you can use the display for checking capacity, frequency, temperature and load. Moreover, the display can sync with other Thermaltake components like the AiO cooler range.

From the front you will also see Thermaltake has boldly fitted a trio of RGB fans. These are also configured using TT RGB Plus 2.0 software. Users can make the fan lighting work in harmony with the LCD display. Alternatively, it is possible to control and sync the fan LEDs with RGB motherboard software from Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock. Anti software bloat purists can decide to control the fan lighting using the dedicated RGB button on the I/O panel. This button turns the RGB LEDs on and off and cycles through 27 color schemes and modes.

That more or less covers the Thermaltake Divider 550 TG Ultra's 'special sauce' that center around its triple RGB fan and LCD display fronted appearance. If you have got this far you might be interested in the essential tech specs such as case size, capacity, and maximum compatibility stats. We have tabulated this data below for your convenience.

Model Thermaltake Divider 550 TG Ultra Case Type Mid Tower Dimension 530 x 230 x 466mm H x W x D, (20.9 x 9.1 x 18.3 inch) Net Weight 10.16 kg / 22.4 lbs. Side Panels 3mm Tempered Glass x 3 Color Black Material SPCC Cooling Capacity Front(intake): 120 x 120 x 25 mm ARGB fan (1000rpm, 27.2 dBA) x 3. Rear(exhaust): 120 x 120 x 25 mm fan (1200rpm, 22 dBA) x 1 Drive Bays

2 x 3.5 inch and 5 x 2.5 inch (or 7 x 2.5 inch) Expansion Slots 7 (Rotatable Patented Design) Motherboards Mini ITX, Micro ATX, ATX I/O Port USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Type-C x 1, USB 3.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1 PSU Standard PS2 PSU (optional) Fan Support Front: 3 x 120mm, 2 x 120mm, 1 x 120mm, 2 x 140mm, 1 x 140mm

Top: 2 x 120mm, 1 x 120mm, 2 x 140mm, 1 x 140mm

Right (M/B Side): 2 x 120mm, 1 x 120mm

Rear: 1 x 120mm Radiator Support Front: 1 x 360mm, 1 x 240mm, 1 x 120mm, 1 x 280mm, 1 x 140mm

Top: 1 x 280mm, 1 x 140mm, 1 x 240mm, 1 x 120mm

Right (M/B Side): 1 x 240mm (vertical-installed GPU recommended), 1 x 120mm

Rear: 1 x 120mm Max Compatibility CPU cooler max height: 170mm

VGA max length: 360mm (with radiator), 390mm (without radiator)

PSU max length: 180mm (with HDD Cage), 220mm (without HDD Cage)

From the above specs, those worth commenting on include the extensive cooling options that are available. With three tempered glass panels you need the do something about venting. There are venting gaps on both sides of the front side panel, giving the triple pre-installed RGB fans some air to breathe. The steel back and right side panel also feature perforated sections. Thermaltake claims that where vents and fans can be installed it has "excellent dust filtration" in place.

Some niceties that are worth highlighting are the rotational PCIe slots, to make the case vertical or horizontally orientated GPU friendly. A rizer cable bracket and GPU support is included with the case too. Lastly, we are thankful Thermaltake has both USB Type-A and Type–C ports in the easy access I/O section atop of the case.

At the time of writing we don't have any release date or pricing specifics to share. As Thermaltake has moved from the announcement stage to the product page population phase, an actual hard launch shouldn't be far away.

