Trending

Thrustmaster's New Sparco R383 Wheels Adds More Immersion To Your Rally Races

By Gaming 

A new wheel from Thrustmaster has arrived, and rally fans will benefit the most from the new peripheral. The Sparco R383 is one of the most recognizable steering wheels in racing, and now you can use it to steer your virtual car to the finish line with Thrustmaster’s latest wheel “mod.”

The 1:1 replica, officially called the “Rally Wheel Add-On Sparco R383 Mod,” features a black suede rim with a brushed metal faceplate. Two metal paddle shifters are located in the back and measure five inches in height. You can adjust the paddles’ position so that it’s easy to reach, whether you’re on a straight or making a tight hairpin turn. It also includes nine buttons located on the edges of the faceplate, as well as a directional pad that acts as another button when it’s pressed down.

Because it’s a standalone add-on, the wheel is compatible with multiple bases in Thrustmaster’s massive lineup, which means that you can use it on consoles and the PC. You can check out the list of supported wheels below. The Sparco R383 wheel is available now for a pricey $200.

Thrustmaster Sparco R383 Supported BasesT300 RS Servo BaseT500 RST300 RST300 Ferrari GTET300 Ferrari Integral Racing Wheel Alcantara EditionT300 RS GT EditionTX Servo BaseTX Racing Wheel Ferrari 458 Italia EditionTX Racing Wheel Leather EditionTS-PC RacerTS-XW Racer Sparco P310 Competition ModT-GT

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 10tacle 27 October 2017 12:43
    Woah. $200USD for a rim. Thrustmaster is moving into Fanatec territory here. I have a T300 RS and love it paired with my G27 modified pedals using an adapter from Ricmotech. However, if I'm going to put a bunch of money into a shifter, pedals, and different rims, I'm just going to step up to the far superior Fanatec hardware. Kudos for offering the rim in full 1:1 scale however to add to the realism.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 27 October 2017 13:10
    That's a lot of money for a round little logo in the center of the wheel.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 27 October 2017 13:25
    20314122 said:
    That's a lot of money for a round little logo in the center of the wheel.

    Hah. You haven't shopped Fanatec hardware prices for just wheel rims have you? Try this BMW racing rim out for size for $250 USD:

    https://www.fanatec.com/us-en/steering-wheels/clubsport-steering-wheel-bmw-m3-gt2-us.html
    Reply
  • junglist724 27 October 2017 13:48
    At these prices I'd rather get into the open sim wheel ecosystem and just get a real racing wheel that I could also bolt onto a real car.
    Reply
  • RomeoReject 30 October 2017 15:43
    You ain't getting there at that price, Junglist. The 383 that this is based on is $250, no electronics. Quick release steering wheel hubs are another $125 (Assuming you don't want to disassemble and reassemble the steering column each time just to swap a wheel). Paddle shifters would likely be cheap, assuming they weren't actually hooked up to a sequential transmission in the car. Plus a pedal set ($100). If we ignore literally all the costs of building the assembly and any related electronic work, you're still at ~2.5X the cost.
    Reply