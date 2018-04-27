Tom's Hardware Weekly News Recap: April 27, 2018

It’s finally starting to feel like spring--and not just because Microsoft finally revealed that it’s planning to release the next major update for Windows 10 on April 30. (It might be looking to welcome summer with a diet, too, because there is apparently a “lean” version of Windows 10 in the works. More on that as details emerge from the company.) The sun is shining brighter than any RGB setups you could find, the air is fresh, and the news just keeps rolling in.

Unfortunately, a fair portion of that news wasn’t quite as sunny as the world outside our office. Whether it was the news that Intel’s 10nm process is broken, the Pimax 8K headset’s latest delay, or the revelation of a data breach that affected 14 million users of the Careem ride-hailing app, it’s safe to say that there was a little more doom and gloom in our headlines than in real life.

Fortunately, that wasn’t the case for everyone. AMD beamed as its earnings soared off the back of Ryzen sales and the cryptocurrency mining craze; Intel hired the lead architect of the Zen microarchitecture, Jim Keller, as part of its “exciting initiatives to fundamentally change the way we build the silicon as we enter the world of heterogeneous process and architectures”; and manufacturers announced plenty of new products to keep enthusiasts occupied for a while.

Let’s get into it.

Gearbox

Just in case the RGB mention in the beginning of this roundup wasn’t enough to tip you off, this week was once again dominated by manufacturers rushing to put a bunch of colorful lights on their latest-and-greatest products. EK Water Blocks introduced a new X470 waterblock with RGB lights, Razer brought the Abyssus Essential mouse out of China, and Adata finally gave its “Jellyfish” DDR4 memory an official moniker (D80) after showing it off back at CES 2018.

We also got a few sneak peeks at what Intel and AMD have planned for the future. AMD outlined the lower-power Ryzen 2400GE and 2200GE chips, while Intel leaked the X399 chipset and confirmed that the Z390 chipset would support Coffee Lake processors. There was also...

Welcome To Our Virtual Reality

The biggest VR news this week came from HTC, which announced a new Vive Pro bundle that’s supposed to allow businesses to quickly deploy its latest HMD. The bundle isn’t cheap enough for most consumers--it costs $1,399 in the U.S.--but it could appeal to companies that want to break into VR or expand their VR offerings without having to buy all the components separately.

Calling Security

And now we come to the storm clouds hanging over the otherwise pleasant week. Fallout from the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica saga continued as UK lawmakers demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attend a hearing on May 24, while at a similar hearing, Aleksandr Kogan accused Facebook of targeting him even though the company actually hired his partner.

Researchers also discovered new flaws in the Nintendo Switch and Amazon Alexa that could worry owners of either device. The former can’t be fixed in devices that have already been sold--it’s caused by an issue in Nvidia’s Tegra X1 chip--and the latter highlighted the ease with which “always listening” devices can be compromised and turned into surveillance tools. Oh, and people started the week worried that their Gmail accounts had been hacked.

Still, there was at least some good news:

See? Every cloud has its silver lining. Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll stop writing about the weather and start enjoying it for ourselves. We hope you find the time to do the same.