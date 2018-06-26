You Can Win a Toshiba SSD With Our Latest Giveaway

by
8 Comments

We have a brand new giveaway lined up for you folks, courtesy of our friends at Toshiba.

We teamed up with Toshiba to bring you a giveaway for four brand new SSDs. Up for grabs this time are two units each of the external OCZ XS700 and the internal OCZ RC100. Boost your speed and power on the go and at home with these solid state drives. For your chance to win, head to our forums and follow the instructions on our giveaway widget.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, and the District of Columbia, 18 or older. For a complete list of rules please see the Terms and Conditions on the Gleam Giveaway Widget. This giveaway is open until July 9, 2018.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Joshua Simenhoff
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
8 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • dextermat
    No SSD FOR CANADA us only
  • chemy
    I think it's not a single thing, for me the best of SSD is durability on portability (in a laptop) but also the speed which is better than spinning discs.
  • TJ Hooker
    Anonymous said:
    I think it's not a single thing, for me the best of SSD is durability on portability (in a laptop) but also the speed which is better than spinning discs.

    Given that all SSDs contain no moving parts and I believe are packaged similarly, I don't think there's be much difference in durability or shock/vibration resistance from one SSD to the next. Don't think it's something I've ever seen tested though.
Display All 8 comments
Most Popular
  1. Samsung Crams 8TB Into Its Next-Generation PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD
  2. MyDigitalSSD Outs 2TB, E12-Bearing BPX Pro
  3. Working PCIe 4.0 Spotted In The Wild As 5.0 Approaches
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.