Two-For-One: Get Two 22-Inch Acer Monitors for $99

It’s not every day we find a two-for-one deal, but today we’ve come across a great one for the Acer EK220Q Abi 22-Inch Monitor . Over at the official Acer store, they’re offering two of these 22-inch monitors for a total of $99, or just $50 apiece.

This is a great opportunity to get two matching monitors at a very reasonable rate. They have an FHD resolution and use a VA panel, so they aren’t exactly top-of-the-line, but the specs are just fine for the average user.

Acer EK220Q Abi 22-Inch Monitor Two for One Bundle: was $259, now $99 at Acer

The Acer EK220Q Abi monitor spans 22 inches and features a VA panel. It has an FHD resolution which measures up to 1920 x 1080px. It has a response time of 5ms and can reach a maximum refresh rate of 75 Hz.

According to Acer, the monitor can reach a brightness of 250 Nits. Users have a couple of ports to take advantage of, including one HDMI port and a VGA port. The purchase is supported by a limited 1-year manufacturer’s warranty from Acer.

It’s unclear how long the offer will be made available, but you can find more details on the official Acer website on the EK220Q Abi monitor product page.