Upgrade Your Steam Deck With WD's Black SN770M for $109: Real Deals

Smaller portable handheld devices are growing in power and technological mastery - the Valve Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally are just two of the most popular choices for a handheld computer that can play your favorite games. However, as with your desktop PC, there's always a battle with your SSD with how many games you can keep stored on your device at one time, so upgrading your storage is often a priority.

There are several choices for small form factor 2230 M.2 SSDs on the market, but nowhere near as many options as the larger 2280 variants. At Best Buy the 1TB WD Black SN770M 2230 M.2 SSD is on sale for $109. This drive may be small, but it still has read/write speeds of 5150/4900 MB/s.

For larger computers and devices, the 2280-sized Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB SSD is on sale for a seriously low price of just $62. This Gen 4 SSD still sports read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MB/s which is more than ample to load your favorite games.

The big brother to the Solidigm P41 Plus is the Solidigm P44 Pro; you can get your hand on the 1TB version of the Solidigm P44 Pro for $54. This SSD is much faster than the P41 and can deliver up to 7,000 MB/s read and 6,500 MB/s write speeds, but you're paying more cents per gigabyte for the privilege.

WD Black SN770M 1TB SSD: now $109 at Best Buy (was $129)

The recently released WD Black SN770M is a shorter version of Western Digitals' SN770 - this time with an M.2 2230 form factor. Good news for fans of handhelds like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally as there's now another option if you want to increase your storage. The SN770M sports performance read/write speeds of 5150/4900 MB/s respectively.

Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $62 at Amazon (was $69)

With sequential read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MBps, this 2TB drive is great value and performance in one small package. We reviewed the P41 Plus and found it to be a modest SSD, but at this price, it's a good choice for a second storage or game library drive.

1TB Solidigm P44 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $54 at Amazon (was $79)

A much faster SSD from Solidigm (formerly Intel's SSD division), the P44 Pro can deliver up to 7,000 MBps read and 6,500 write speeds. Like several other SSDs, it's close to maxing out the PCIe 4.0 interface.

Lenovo LOQ 15: now $889 at ebay (via Antonline) (was $1,359)

The Lenovo LOQ 15 comes with a 144Hz, 15-inch screen that is powered by an R7-7840HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, with graphics supplied by an RTX 4060 GPU.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: now $312 at Amazon (was $449)

The last hurrah for AM4, the 5800X3D is one of the best bang-for-buck CPUs for gaming. With 8 cores and 16 threads as well as its massive 96MB of L3 cache, this CPU is a great upgrade if you're already on the AM4 platform or looking to make a cost-effective build using last-gen hardware.

