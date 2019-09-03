USB4 Spec Published

The USB Implementer's Forum (USB-IF), responsible for creating USB specifications, today published the USB4 spec. Besides removing the space from its naming system, USB4 offers twice as much bandwidth as USB 3.2, resulting in a maximum throughput of 40 Gbps when using appropriately certified cables.
USB-IF announced the USB4 spec in March. In addition to increased throughput, USB4 offers "the ability to optimally scale allocations for display data flow," which makes it possible to daisy chain devices even if they're a mix of external displays and data-driven devices, like external storage. The next-generation USB interface will also be backwards compatible with USB 2, USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt 3.
|Specification
|Throughput
|Previous Term
|Technical Term
|Marketing Term
|USB 4
|40 Gbps
|N/A
|USB 4.0
|Not Announced
|USB 3.2
|20 Gbps
|N/A
|USB 3.2 Gen 2x2
|SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps
|USB 3.1
|10 Gbps
|USB 3.1 Gen 2
|USB 3.2 Gen 2
|SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps
|USB 3.0
|5 Gbps
|USB 3.1 Gen 1
|USB 3.2 Gen 1
|SuperSpeed USB
The backwards compatibility with Thunderbolt 3--along with some of the improvements made to USB4 as a whole--results from Intel contributing its Thunderbolt technology to the USB specification. That means Thunderbolt-compatible products will no longer have to pay the company a licensing fee, too, which should incentivize manufacturers to adopt Thunderbolt in their products sooner than later.
USB-IF plans to announce a new specification for the USB Type-C connector to handle USB4 bus delivery (the backwards compatibility wouldn't mean that much to most people if they had to deal with yet another connector type). The group plans to reveal more about its plans for USB4, USB Type-C, USB Power Delivery and "new USB-IF branding strategies" at the USB Developer Days conferences in Seattle and Taipei later this year.
Check out our summary of everything we know about USB4 for more information.
Funny how no one bothers to address this issue. Sure I can shift 4K video files at 1000MBps all day long but real world mixed micro data...crawl!
How many different permutations of Type-C do we have now?
power only
USB1.x/2 only
USB3 (singe set of high-speed pairs)
USB3.2x2 (two sets of pairs)
USB4.0 (double 2x2 speed)
alt-modes
I bet I'm missing a few. Better not get your type-C cables mixed up if you don't want to hamstring your higher-speed devices. I'm quite disappointed with how non-universal and cluttered type-C has turned out. I think we're due for a clean slate dedicated to high-speed data bus. I'm thinking along the line of PnP PCIe over fiber. Displays could still connect to this, just need to make them PCIe data sinks and point the GPU's display engine to the monitor's PCIe address, no need for DP encapsulation.
Yeah it's a mess. All I want to do with it is push as much data through it as possible. I don't want to run 4K video, a 2080 GPU, mining cluster or fridge freezer off the damn thing.
Some other options: I believe there are different cables for 5 Gbps and 10 Gbps per lane. And different cables for different power delivery options.
The only alt modes I know that require special cables are Thunderbolt (40Gbps) and VirtualLink. I think USB4 (40Gbps) should be able to work with existing Thunderbolt 40Gbps cables (they both use 20 Gbps per lane). VirtualLink is interesting because it changes the USB2 lines to be capable of transmitting USB3 gen 2.
The cable variations allow the consumer to to choose the least capable (therefore least expensive) cable for their need.