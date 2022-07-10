ViewSonic OMNI 24-Inch 165 Hz Curved Monitor Only $149 at Amazon

It’s almost time for Amazon Prime Day but you can already find great deals on quality gaming hardware like this discount from Amazon on the ViewSonic OMNI VX2468-PC-MHD (opens in new tab) curved monitor. This 24-inch display has plenty features and is currently going for $149 instead of its usual price of $219.

As far as gaming monitors go, this one is more than ready to handle top titles for gamers on a budget. It has a FreeSync Premium certification and is backed up with plenty of video input ports as well as built-in audio support. This is one of the best monitor deals we’ve come across so far but there are plenty more to explore as the Prime Day Sale progresses, so be sure to check back regularly over the next few days.

ViewSonic OMNI 24-Inch Curved FHD Monitor: was $219, now $149 at Amazon

The ViewSonic OMNI VX2468-PC-MHD features a 24-inch MVA panel with a curvature of 1500R. It has an FHD resolution which measures up to 1920 x 1080px.

Its AMD FreeSync Premium certification guarantees its FHD resolution and high refresh rate which in this case caps out at 165 Hz. This certification also ensures low latency as well as low framerate compensation support (LFC), as shown by its 1ms response time. The brightness can reach up to 250 Nits.

Users have two built-in 2W speakers to take advantage of as well as one 3.5mm jack for external audio peripherals. There are two HDMI 2.0 ports as well as one DisplayPort input available for video input. As far as budget gaming monitors go, this is one of the best deals you can find right now for one that’s curved with FreeSync Premium-level quality.

Visit the ViewSonic OMNI VX2468-PC-MHD product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options. As of writing, it's not clear for how long the deal will be made available.

