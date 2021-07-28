Get $60 off This WD Black SN750 1TB NVMe — This Is the Best SSD Deal of the Day

Western Digital’s WD Black SN750 is a great PCIe 3.0 drive, and it's only made better by this big discount.

At Newegg right now, you can pick one up for $119.99 — a $60 discount, thanks to a limited time discount code.

WD BLACK SN750 1TB SSD: was $179.99, now $119.99 at Newegg with code SSDJULY27

This PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD from Western Digital sports a sleek design that will fit into any build, along with fast read speeds up to 3,470 MB/s, which will really speed up loading times across your favorite games.View Deal

This drive doesn’t just give you decent read/write speeds. It also gives you some of the highest sustained performance, too. Just take a look at our WD Black SN750 review for more on why this is one of the best SSDs not just for the average user, but also for Chia farming.

In short, it’s consistent and durable, the five-year warranty gives you long-term peace of mind and the included software package is fully-featured, to make the most of your drive.

At 1TB, this drive's large enough to be both a fantastic boot drive and load up plenty of space-intensive games in a flash, making it an ideal choice for any serious PC gamer.