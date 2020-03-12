Windows 10 May Be Getting an Apps-as-Tabs Feature

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The wait for Sets might be over soon. Windows Latest reported yesterday that the feature--or at least something quite similar--was referenced in the Windows 10 SDK.

Microsoft revealed Sets in 2018. The feature was supposed to allow Windows 10 users to view multiple apps in the same window using a tab-like interface similar to a web browser. Instead of having different websites in one window, though, people would be able to unify their currently active programs in a convenient interface.

Sets made its way to members of the Windows Insider Program in April and May 2018. Microsoft also showed it off at that year's Build developer conference. The feature disappeared from Windows 10 Preview Builds that June, however, and a Microsoft spokesperson told us in April 2019 that it would continue to evaluate it internally.

The company also said it needed "to prioritize other work tied to Microsoft Edge" instead of focusing on Sets.

We suspect that "other work" was related to Microsoft's decision to rebuild Edge around Chromium, the same technology Google Chrome uses. Maybe it's prepared to focus on Sets now that it's released the Chromium version of Edge.

Windows Latest said that the Windows 10 v19577 SDK "includes references to WindowTab, WindowTabIcon, WindowTabManager, and WindowTabGroup." Those references are likely related to Sets or at least a feature that closely resembles it.

Microsoft currently plans to hold its Build developer conference from May 19-21. We'll see if that changes--many tech events have been canceled over coronavirus. But for now that seems like the most likely time for Sets to make its comeback. And if it doesn't? Well, it's already been two years, what's one more?