Microsoft's New Chromium-Based Edge Browser Is Now Available for Windows and macOS

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft today made its new Edge browser, which is based on the same technology as Google Chrome, available for Windows and macOS.

This new version of Edge also boasts additional security options, an Internet Explorer mode used to access legacy websites and other new features. Its availability for macOS makes it the first Microsoft browser to grace an Apple platform since 2003.

The new Edge is available now for Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and 7. as well as macOS. It's available for download on Microsoft's website. Microsoft said you can manually download it now and it will be automatically pushed to additional users in stages.

The new Edge has been a long time coming. Microsoft announced plans to rebuild the browser around the Chromium rendering engine, which Chrome uses, in December 2018. It started beta testing the new Edge in April 2019. Now, it's finally available to everyone.

"The last several months have been nothing short of inspiring for all of us working to deliver great new capabilities for Microsoft Edge, including AAD support, Internet Explorer mode, 4K streaming, Dolby audio, inking in PDF, Microsoft Search in Bing integration, support for Chrome-based extensions and more," Windows VP Joe Belfiore said in a blog post.