Limited Edition XFORMA MBX MKII PC Case Costs $1,250

Most budget-oriented DIY PC enthusiasts rarely second guess a cheap deal on a sturdy case. Some high-end PC enthusiasts won't be satisfied with a case unless they spend $300, use a custom water cooling solution, and have enough LEDs to simulate the light from the sun. While the PC case market has plenty of offerings for such endeavors, not many people could comprehend spending more on an enclosure.

However, for enthusiasts who break the word "budget" with the money they can throw into their personal PC wonderland, XFORMA has made the new MBX MKII Limited Edition Case available for preorder. And it costs a monstrous $1,250.

"Our goal was to create an ultra-refined, precision crafted case that boldly stands in a class by itself," said Charles Harwood, President of XFORMA, in a press release. Upon first glance, it appears the company did just that.

The MBX MKII features an aluminum unibody chassis, two brushed aluminum acrylic-windowed side panels, serpentine backplates, and an illuminated logo on the front. Inside, there is room for three 2.5-inch drives and three 3.5-inch drives with the included drive sleds, and there's a front drive structure for slim-slot optical drives. The inverted ATX motherboard tray features an integrated reservoir mount for a custom water loop. The design is sleek and smooth, like a fine hand-crafted Italian automobile.

Unfortunately, just like an Italian sports car, the MBX MKII comes with a price tag that would make you think the aluminum chassis was solid gold, and that $1,250 price tag is just the starting point. XFORMA offers CD/DVD or Blu-ray drives at a premium, and for enthusiasts wishing to mount single, dual, or quad radiator liquid cooling solutions, you can pay an additional cost for mounting brackets, the reservoir, and pump mounts. Luminous panels and an acrylic serpentine top grill are available to add more flair, and more airflow options including dual top fans and a crossflow fan assembly are also available for nominal fees.

Nothing says "elite" like "limited edition," and XFORMA will only produce 250 of these cases. XFORMA will also be launching a private owners' forum, because what is the point of purchasing such a creation unless you can pal around with other ultra-elitist consumers online and discuss how awesome you are?

While most of us cannot fathom how a computer case can cost as much as a solid gaming PC, the MBX MKII was not designed for most of us. If the goal was to create a case that stood in a class by itself, XFORMA was technically successful in that endeavor by creating an ultra-elite tier in the market segment with the price alone.

Although other PC cases in this niche market are priced similarly, those cases are usually large "functional art" enclosures or furniture, like the Lian Li DK-02X, somewhat justifying the outlandish cost. The MBX MKII is unique to the market because at its core, it is just a really nice ATX full tower case with a ridiculously high price.

The XFORMA MBX MKII Limited Edition Case is available for preorder here, but like the Lamborghini and Ferrari posters on the wall, it will remain an unattainable luxury that most of us (except the "lucky" 250) will simply have to admire from afar without experiencing it ourselves.

