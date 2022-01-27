XMG Reveals Oasis External AIO Laptop Cooling Refinements

XMG is back with more info on Neo 15 and Oasis external AIO cooling box, which it first teased at CES 2022. At the time, the German PC maker revealed some of the essential specs, but today it shared more extensive Neo 15 (E22) configuration options, some refinements that have been implemented in the Oasis design, as well as an interesting laptop roadmap for H1 2022. Furthermore, XMG has pricing and availability data to share for those interested in the Neo 15/Oasis.

XMG Oasis AIO Laptop Cooler

The quick-connect XMG Oasis AIO cooling accessory for the new Neo 15 laptops, raised some eyebrows when it was announced with a video demonstration, talk of the concept behind the design and some key tech specs. XMG now states that it made "quite a few improvements" since CES time.

(Image credit: XMG)

XMG's list is quite extensive. Here it is, verbatim:

Reservoir (water tank) has been redesigned to avoid bubbles entering the pump, slightly reducing the pump’s operating noise.

Connection of 2-in-1 connector has been tightened for a better fit than what you saw in the unboxing video.

Structure around the water port in XMG Neo 15 has been partially redesigned for better sealing and structural stability.

Rubber seal of the water port has been improved: now it has only a single ventilation hole. Will serve as pressure valve but keeps liquid inside.

The rubberized portion of the refill port on top of XMG Oasis has been improved for a much tighter fit of the closing cover.

PCB in XMG Oasis has been improved to avoid electromagnetically induced acoustic noises.

Firmware in XMG Oasis has been improved and will now allow OTA firmware updates.

The chassis of XMG Oasis is now all black with the XMG logo on top.

Size of shipping box has been reduced to save shipping cost.

Accessories have been added with still more to come.

Of those, we're most interested in the improved connector, sealing and stability.

(Image credit: XMG)

XMG says the optional Oasis external cooler for the Neo 15 is available to pre-order and will be available from mid-March, priced at €199 ($222).

XMG Neo 15 (E22) Laptop

The XMG Neo 15 (E22) is going to be made available with Intel's new Core i7-12700H, and a choice of one of three GeForce RTX GPU options. XMG stresses that the Nvidia mobile GPUs will all come with the maximum TGP allowable; the RTX 3080 Ti with 16GB GDDR6 VRAM up to 175 watts, the RTX 3070 Ti with up to 150 watts and the RTX 3060, which operates at 140 watts. It is highlighted that the RTX 3060 is also an upgrade on last year's efforts as it maxed out at 130 watts in previous generation laptop designs.

(Image credit: XMG)

XMG Neo 15 specs Screen 15.6 inch IPS | 2560 x 1440 pixels | 240 Hz | 350 cd/m² | 95% sRGB | non-glare CPU Intel Core i7-12700H | 6 Performance and 8 Efficient-cores/20 threads | up to 4.7 GHz | 24MB cache | 45W+ TDP, Ryzen 5 5600X desktop CPU option. liquid metal compound ex factory GPUs Intel UHD Graphics | integrated, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | 6GB GDDR6 | 115W TGP (+ 25 W Dynamic Boost) | dedicated, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti | 8GB GDDR6 | 125W TGP (+ 25 W Dynamic Boost) | dedicated, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti | 16GB GDDR6 | 150W TGP (+ 25W Dynamic Boost) | dedicated RAM/storage 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM | up to 64GB and 4800 MHz (16GB standard) 2x M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 4.0 x4 (supports RAID 0/1) (1x 500GB Samsung 980SSD as standard) Connectivity Nvidia Optimus (MSHybrid) or directly via dGPU, HDMI 2.1: directly via dGPU, USB-C (DisplayPort 1.4a): via iGPU (Alt Mode, 2 Streams), RJ45 Port 2.5 Gbit (LAN), WLAN 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax + Bluetooth 5, Thunderbolt 4/USB-C 4.0 Gen3×1, three USB-A 3.2 Gen2×1, card reader (SD/SDHC/SDXC), headphone, mic, XMG Oasis connectors with cover Peripherals Optomechanical keyboard with per-key RGB backlight, numeric keypad, N-key rollover and anti-ghosting, Microsoft Precision Glass Touchpad, two integrated buttons | 114.5 x 70mm, stereo speakers with Sound Blaster Cinema 6 Plus, microphone with noise cancelling, power pack and 93Wh battery DImensions 360.2 x 243.5 x 26.6mm (W x D x H), 2.2kg

XMG asserts that with those components, the new Neo 15 laptops will be "performance leaders." However, PC enthusiasts are well aware that such powerful components need to be balanced by thoughtful and extensive cooling designs in laptops with their limited size and thermal headroom. On the topic of cooling, XMG says that it has upgraded its laptop cooling systems with Liquid Metal on the CPU, 71 blade cooling fins (up from 67 fins with the previous gen), and other optimizations. A special feature of the Neo line, though, is that the cooling capacity can be given a huge helping hand by the quick-release Oasis AIO cooling box, that we outlined above.

(Image credit: XMG)

XMG says the Neo 15 (E22) is available to pre-order and will be available from mid-March, priced at €1,999 including VAT ($2,228). To upgrade to the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti it costs an extra €485 ($541), or to the RTX 3080 Ti it costs an extra €1,278 ($1,424).

XMG Laptop Roadmap for H1 2022

XMG is staggering its releases quite evenly through H1 2022. W Following the Neo line on the chart, you can see that XMG has lined up a 17-inch Neo, and some AMD Ryzen CPU options for release ahead of summer.

(Image credit: XMG)

XMG says that the new Pro models are more balanced devices, so design aspects such as portability, weight, slimness have a higher priority. Nevertheless, the new Pro chassis is going to be quite performant, with the top model featuring an RTX 3080 Ti operating at a TGP of 155 watts (compared to the 2021 model with a max 105 watts). Interestingly XMG has decided to fit the Pro laptops to with DDR4, hedging its bets with regard to DDR5 supply/demand.

Elsewhere in the roadmap, the slim Fusion line will continue to slim down and will move to a 16:10 display. Moreover, we might see the first Arc Alchemist powered models join this line. XMG Apex series with Ryzen 6000 CPUs will be of interest to some, and the Core series will be revealed more sully nearer to release.

If you live outside of Europe you might find XMG-like laptops sold under brand names like Eluctronics (USA) or others.