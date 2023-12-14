Zalman i6 mid-tower ATX case launches with GPU support bracket as standard

Power, cases, and cooling specialist Zalman has launched a new case with a GPU support supplied as standard. The new Zalman i6 is a mid-tower ATX case, with triple 140mm RGB fans in the front and another 140mm RGB fan at the rear. The case comes in black or white. Another nice design touch is the sizable, hinged glass side window.

Zalman’s new case offers quite a clean design with its simple construction and heavy use of mesh panels (backed by removable filters, as is the bottom). The front is almost all mesh, as is the top, whereas the sides use solid material for the most part, except for some perforations in the base – roughly corresponding to the sectioned-off PSU zone.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Zalman) (Image credit: Zalman) (Image credit: Zalman)

According to Zalman’s diagrams, the GPU holder isn’t integrated, but some consideration has been put into being able to fix it firmly to the top of the PSU shroud while allowing for precise adjustments. This support device ‘pinches’ your GPU between upper and lower rubber-faced jaws for what should be a gentle but secure fitting.

We don’t have numbers from Zalman for any max GPU thickness figure for its holder jaws to be able to grasp. It would be a mistake if the jaws didn’t allow for cards up to 4-slots wide in this day and age. The specs reveal that GPUs up to 355mm in length can be fitted, though.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Zalman i6 Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Materials Steel, Plastic, Tempered Glass Weight 6.4 kg Dimensions 420(D) x 230(W) x 475(H) mm Motherboard E-ATX(305(H)mm x 277(W)mm) / ATX / mATX / Mini-ITX Fan Support Front : 3 x 120mm / 3 x 140mm, Top : 2 x 120mm / 2 x 140mm, Rear : 1 x 120mm / 1 x 140mm, Bottom 2 x 120mm Fan(s) Included Front : 3 x 140mm (with RGB LED Effect), Rear : 1 x 140mm (with RGB LED Effect) Radiator Support Front : 120mm / 140mm / 240mm / 280mm / 360mm, Top : 120mm / 140mm / 240mm / 280mm, Rear : 120mm / 140mm Max. PSU Length 180mm Max. VGA Length 355mm Max. CPU Cooler Height 180mm Drive Bays 2 x 3.5-inch(Cage) / 3 x 2.5-inch PCI Expansion 7 slots I/O Ports 1 x USB Type C / 1 x USB 3.0 / 1 x USB 2.0 / 1 x HD Audio Jack / Power Button / Reset Button / LED Button

The glass side panel on this case extends from the top to the PSU shroud area and is 3mm thick tempered glass. Zalman has made this PC easy to access and service by adding hinges to the back of this glass panel, and a catch / handle is present towards the front.

On the topic of convenience, you will get this case with four 140mm RGB fans pre-installed, three behind the front mesh, and one exhaust fan. Lots of other cooling options are available – with fan mounts also top and bottom, as well as a multitude of water cooling radiator mounting options.

As a sizable mid-tower ATX case, there are plenty of options for other build choices too. Your choice of E-ATX, ATX, micro ATX, or mini ITX motherboard can be mounted inside. Users have a drive cage for fitting two desktop 3.5-inch models, while there are also mounts for 3x 2.5-inch drives.

Another option afforded by the roomy interior here is to install your GPU vertically, to show off the spinning fans / RGB better. However, Zalman doesn’t include a PCIe riser cable and this choice would make the included GPU support bracket surplus to requirements.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Zalman) (Image credit: Zalman)

Last but not least, we would like to draw your attention to the front/top panel ports Zalman has furnished its i6 with. It is good to see a USB Type-C there, as well as two type-A ports and an HD Audio connector. Please check out the diagram which illustrates the LED button’s full functionality.

Zalman is selling the i6 in both black and white finishes but at the time of writing, we don’t have details about availability or pricing.