Zotac Mini Workstation PC Houses Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000

Zbox QCM7T3000 (Image credit: Zotac)

Zotac has today unveiled the Zbox QCM7T3000 an ultra small form factor (SFF) workstation that's tailored to professional users. The 2.65-liter system arrives with Intel's Core i7-10750H processor and Nvidia's Quadro RTX 3000 graphics card.

The Zbox QCM7T3000 has a 8.27 x 7.99 x 2.45-inches (210 x 203 x 62.2mm) footprint. It's one of those systems that should fit on any desk. Zotac sells the mini workstation as a barebones package, meaning it only comes with the CPU and graphics card.

The Core i7-10750H is a 45W Comet Lake processor that brings six CPU cores, 12 threads and 12MB of L3 cache. The hexa-core chip runs at a 2.6 GHz base clock speed and 5 GHz boost clock.

Nvidia's Quadro RTX 3000, meanwhile, is a Turing-based graphics card with 2,304 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6 memory. The graphics card also features 288 Tensor cores for AI workloads and 36 RT cores for ray tracing activities.

Thanks to the two SO-DIMM DDR4 memory slots, you can have up to 64GB of DDR4-2933 memory on the Zbox QCM7T3000. Storage is a bit restricted though, as there is only sufficient space for a single M.2 2280 SSD and 2.5-inch hard drive or SSD. If you're a fan of Intel's Optane drives, the Zbox QCM7T3000 provides a slot for units up to 80mm.

Image 1 of 3 Zbox QCM7T3000 (Image credit: Zotac) Image 2 of 3 Zbox QCM7T3000 (Image credit: Zotac) Image 3 of 3 Zbox QCM7T3000 (Image credit: Zotac)

The Quadro RTX 3000 does all the heavy graphical lifting. The graphics card can power up to four displays. In regards to video outputs, the Zbox QCM7T3000 lands with two HDMI 2.0 ports supporting up to 4K resolution at a 60 Hz refresh rate and two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs that can do 4096 x 2160 resolution at 60 Hz.

Competing among other desktops for professionals, the Zbox QCM7T3000 is heavy on connectivity. The system supplies up to two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports (one Type-A and the other Type-C) and four USB 3.0 Type-A ports. The integrated 3-in-1 card reader takes care of SD, SDHC and SDXC microSD cards and two 3.5mm audio jacks for connecting your headphones and microphone.

The Zbox QCM7T3000 comes with the Killer AX1650 wireless module, meaning you get to enjoy Wi-Fi 6 speeds, along with Bluetooth 5 connectivity. If you're an old-school cable user, the mini workstation offers a Gigabit Ethernet port and another, faster 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port from an unspecified Killer controller.

Zotac didn't provide any details on the Zbox QCM7T3000's pricing or availability.